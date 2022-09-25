Campo de Gibraltar Este Primary Health Care provides 600,000 visits in the first half of 2022

GIBRALTAR FIELD (CADIZ), 23 (EUROPA PRESS)

Specialists in Family and Community Medicine, Pediatrics and Primary Care Nursing from La Línea, San Roque, San Martín del Tesorillo, Jimena and Castellar, belonging to the Campo de Gibraltar Este Health Management Area (Cádiz), have performed around 600,000 visits during the first half of 2022.

In total, 588,540 people were treated: 308,193 in Family and Community Medicine consultations, 237,484 in Nursing, 49,770 consultations in Paediatrics and 42,863 in the Primary Care emergency services of the Area of ​​Health Management of Campo de Gibraltar Este, as indicated in a note the Junta de Andalucía.

This number of consultations represents an increase over the same period of the previous year of around 6 percent (in the same period of 2021, 554,466 people were attended), highlighting the increase in emergency services by more than 40 percent and a 10 percent increase in Family and Community Medicine.

On the other hand, accessibility to citizens and response times to care requests have been improved with the implementation of the Welcome Consultation by Nursing staff, serving a total of 23,584 and with a resolution of 61.77 percent. percent, exceeding the average resolution in Andalusia.

The Welcome Consultation began to be implemented last year within the Strategic Plan for Primary Care 2020-2022 of the Andalusian Health Service and its main objective is the resolution and reorientation of clinical demands in a collaborative way in the reference doctor; It consists of an initial assessment by a Primary Care nurse of people with non-delayed cases who come to the center without an appointment in person.

The Public Health System of Andalusia has a network of 1,512 Primary Care centers currently in operation, distributed throughout the Andalusian geography, to cover almost 7.3 million users over 14 years of age and more than one million minors. that age. In the case of the province of Cádiz, there are 134 health centers and clinics, the Board has concluded.