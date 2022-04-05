Campos breaks the silence and uncovers why they want to remove Acevedo del Tri

Campos uncovers why they don’t call Acevedo

April 05, 2022 05:00 a.m.

The Mexican fan asks Charles Acevedo to get on the Mexican box. However, Gerardo Martino I would not let the national goalkeeper get on the national team because there is an internal issue that Gerardo Martino is not willing to resolve.

More Tri news:

They uncover that CH 14 exhibited Ochoa’s dark side, that’s why they vetoed him from the Tri

In dialogue for Azteca Deportes, Jorge Campos He uncovered why Carlos Acevedo would not arrive in Qatar and everything goes through Gerardo Martino’s dressing room codes. El Inmortal explained that throughout the process of the Qualifiers, the call of four goalkeepers was respected.

Campos pointed out that Martino is a man who defends the process and his players, that is why there were always four goalkeepers, although the one who ended up in the goal was always William Ochoa. For this reason, the Immortal explained that Acevedo would not be called due to this situation, the four goalkeepers would be the ones who go to Qatar and Carlos Acevedo would not have his chance.

Who are the gatekeepers of the Martino process?

Now that up to 26 players could be taken to the World Cup, the panorama opens up so that Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota and Jonathan Orozco would be the ones to join the national team.

More Tri news:

He hit Martinoli with the Tri, now Herrera gets the maximum karma