Campos close to a double signing in attack

PSG Mercato: The summer transfer market is happily drawing to a close and Luis Campos is busy on hot issues at Paris SG.

PSG Mercato: A young striker will sign for Paris SG

In the middle of a degreasing operation, Paris Saint-Germain could make a strong decision for one of its young people in the coming days. Under contract with PSG until June 30, Djeidi Gassama is currently in negotiations with the Parisian management to initial a new lease. Considered one of the most accomplished talents at the Rouge et Bleu academy, the 18-year-old center-forward could stay with his training club for the long term.

Appeared only once in the first team, the Parisian Titi should not however stay at the club this season. Eager to evolve at the high level in order to continue his progress, Djeidi Gassama could make the decision to leave temporarily this summer. Things would also be moving in this direction, according to information from RMC Sports.

PSG Mercato: Gassama loaned in the wake of his extension

Indeed, the metropolitan radio ensures that Djeidi Gassamabarred by tough offensive competition from Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappé, Hugo Ekitike, not to mention the possible arrival of Marcus Rashford, could effectively extend with Paris Saint-Germain before leaving on loan to harden up.

Still according to the same Ile-de-France source, the native of Nieleba Haouisse, in Mauritania, very prominent in the Youth League last season, with in particular five goals and two assists in eight matches, would have the coast in the Bundesliga with clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach, but also in Ligue 1. RMC Sports adds that Markus Pilawa, recruiter of the BVB, was in the stands a few months ago during a match of the PSG U19 team led by Zoumana Camara, alongside the agent of GasamaBadou Sambague.

To be continued…