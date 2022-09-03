Campos targets mysterious operation with Neymar

PSG Mercato: Radiant during the summer preparation, Neymar could be the subject of a gigantic operation on the part of Luis Campos, at Paris SG.

PSG Mercato: Neymar sold before the end of the transfer window?

According to the media El Confidential, Neymar would have been warned by Paris Saint-Germain that the doors for a departure were wide open this summer, and that this threat had to be taken seriously. Despite his contract extension and the fact that few clubs can afford his services or have grace in his eyes, the former Barcelonan would have been threatened in particular with being fired at all costs from PSG. Better still, according to the Italian source, Kylian Mbappé would also not be against leaving to keep Neymar. A great disappointment for the Brazilian star, who still considered himself untouchable, and ended up understanding that this was no longer the case at all. Moreover, the native of Mogi Das Cruzes would have already decided about his future.

PSG Mercato: Neymar wants to return to FC Barcelona

While a departure from Neymar seems rather unlikely for this summer, several rumors announce the attacking midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester United, Newcastle United, Juventus Turin or Chelsea. So many potential suitors for an element that hopes to make a comeback in Catalonia. Indeed, according to the information delivered on the antennas of ElevenTv3, Neymar and his entourage would seriously consider leaving the capital club.

And if many tracks have been mentioned in recent days, the main concerned would like to make a comeback to FC Barcelona. A hypothesis that he would have shared with his former teammate and current coach of the Blaugranas, Xavi Hernández. For his part, the successor of Ronald Koeman would not hide it internally and would notably push its president Joan Laporta to bring back Neymar as soon as possible.

