Campos, the truth comes out about Neymar’s turbulent summer

PSG Mercato: Friday, Luis Campos assured that Neymar was not for sale this summer for Paris SG. But different sources argue otherwise.

PSG Mercato: “Neymar was never on the start” for Luis Campos

Luis Campos took advantage of his recent appearance on the show “Rothen s’ignite” on RMC Sports to deny the rumors that circulated during the summer and which evoked his desire to get rid of Neymar. To believe the DailyMailthe Brazilian star was offered by Luis Campos to Chelsea in the final hours of the summer transfer window. Todd Boehly, the Blues’ new owner, was even open to the arrival of the 30-year-old attacking midfielder. The American businessman, however, would have refused to break the bank for the teammate of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Information denied by the Paris SG football advisor.

“Neymar has never been on the start. We heard this summer that Kylian wanted to release Neymar, but no (…) I see a Neymar involved in the project of the team and the club ”, said Luis Campos. Successor of Leonardo, the Portuguese leader thus denies having thought for a single moment of selling the former Barça striker for a large sum during the summer. Only, the foreign and local media persist on the fact that the compatriot of Marquinhos was indeed offered to other clubs by the Parisian leaders until September 1st.

PSG Mercato: Neymar sacrificed for Robert Lewandowski?

Arrived in August 2017 from FC Barcelona against a historic check for 222 million euros, Neymar is spending its sixth season in the Red and Blue colours, when it could have actually changed air this summer. Indeed, unlike the recent exit of Luis Campos, the JDD ensures that the plans of the Parisian leaders were indeed to sell Neymar to make room for Robert Lewandowski to associate it with Kylian Mbappe at the heart of the Paris SG attack. A news confirmed by the portal Football Media which specifies that Luis Campos personally contacted the sporting directors of other leaders to sell the protege of Christophe Galtier.