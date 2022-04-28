Campylobacteriosis and salmonella in food alarm, WHO and FAO urgently seek experts to monitor the risk

The risk of encountering salmonella and campylobacteriosis in everyday foods is getting higher and higher. This is why the world health organizations are running for cover.

More than a job offer, we are talking about an urgent collaboration proposal in order to protect everyone’s health thanks to the knowledge of experts from all over the world. Furthermore, the two organizations of theWHO And FAO they also seek the collaboration of normal people through the most disparate reports.

To be more precise, the abbreviations of the institutions mentioned above refer to theWorld Health Organization and toFood and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. They decided to join because they found the two infectious diseases of campylobacteriosis and salmonella especially in production of chicken meat. The two diseases, of animal origin, are increasingly frequent in recent periods. How can we forget, in fact, the latest salmonella alarm in drugs and food launched in recent days. Or, even, the aforementioned infection was also found in the tap water of an Italian town.

Apparently, however, not only did the alarm come from Italy, but also from other areas of the world. This is a fact that has led the two organizations to ask for help from those who know more. The purpose of such a request is to control contamination in chicken meat, especially starting from the breeding up to the conservation of the same. For this reason, a selection has been announced that will start in June and will continue until the number of experienced professionals deemed necessary is reached.

Campylobacteriosis and salmonella risk, what we know about the selection

Thanks to the help of the experts it will be possible to monitor the outbreaks of the two diseases and try to intervene in the best ways. All the professionals considered by the two world organizations will also participate in a meeting where the risk that both entail will be discussed. However, in addition to a similar request, the two bodies have made another one to normal people. In particular, we are talking about consumers, industries, workers in the sector, governments and other research organizations. They are asked to report cases of salmonella or campylobacteriosis until 1 September 2022. The addresses to which the data are to be sent are jemra@fao.org and jemra@who.int.

The requirements for collaborating with WHO and FAO as experts

All professionals who have decided to accept such an appeal must meet certain requirements. You must know both written and spoken English and have published studies in scientific journals for at least the past 10 years. It is also essential to have a degree in faculties related to food sciences, public health, veterinary medicine and epidemiology. But also in microbiology, food technology and similar faculties.

The development of experience in the field of food safety and assessment of microbiological risks in food is also required. Experts are requested to apply as soon as possible as the selection will start on June 1, 2022. In the notice published on the pages of both organizations, the contacts to which you can send your CV are not listed. However, we think it will be possible to do this anyway by turning to the two addresses mentioned above. Or, you can always take a look at the two pages relating to the contacts of the two organizations: https://www.who.int/about/contact-us of the WHO and https://www.fao.org/contact-us/en/ of FAO.