Can a doctor retire early without losing pension? 4 keys

The General Secretary of CESM, Gabriel del Pozo, and the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá.

He has not stopped CESM room for improvisation in your plan to establish a “flexible retirement regime” in the health sector, so that doctors can retire at age 60 without losing a pension or extending his career to 70. The confederation of medical unions has already transferred to the Ministry of Social Security a technical document with the legal bases of its proposal, which is based on “exceptional hardship and danger” to which they must deal with these professionals.

-See here the full CESM proposal on early retirement-

Reduction coefficients for early retirement

In the proposal that the Minister of Social Security has on his table, Jose Luis Escriva, the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) appeals specifically to Royal Decree 1968/2011, of November 18, which regulates the procedure to establish reduction coefficients and anticipate the retirement age. This is “applicable to new groupssectors or activities”, emphasizes the organization headed by Tomás Toranzo.

According to CESM, health professionals are covered by the “regulatory guarantees necessary for quality in employment” regarding retirement age, especially after the approval of the law that increased the retirement age up to 67 years in 2027.

Doctors with night hours and guards

The medical organization appeals to the conditions of hardship, toxicity, dangerousness, unhealthiness and accident rate of health workers and emphasizes night work: “The current moment is very appropriate to respond to a need that has been felt for many years, such as the recognition of night shifts as a risk factor for health professionals in the face of early retirement and should be recognized in Royal Decree 1698/2011, of November 18”, he stresses.

From this point of view of occupational risk prevention, CESM appeals to Royal Decree 311/2016, of July 29, on special work dayswhich deals with the maximum working day of night workers who also have jobs with special risks or significant stress.

It is one of the “peculiarities of medical work” to which it refers in its CESM proposal, which appeals to the fact that the work of the doctors “presents differences with respect to other works that must be highlighted and considered and that could be considered discriminatory”.

To this are added the 24 hour guards, “the equivalent of three days for any other worker”. “The doctor is obliged by law to carry out approximately 764 hours/year more of effective work in the Complementary Day (2,304 h -1,540 h = 764 h). This excess of working hours (outside the ordinary) is done mostly at night (63%) and on holidays, Saturdays and Sundays (36%), in almost exclusively care functions. AND without Social Security contribution to reduce the retirement age”, he alleges.

In this sense, he points out that these differences “cover different aspects and are present throughout professional life, affecting areas as diverse as training or the form of provision of the service, with a complementary shift with excess working hours throughout the year and that do not contribute towards retirement”.

Extend medical retirement to age 70

The CESM proposal also refers to the need to enable the retirement at age 70something that the confederation understands is included in the Framework Statute of the health professions in its article 26.2: “The interested party may voluntarily request to prolong their stay in active service until they reach, at most, 70 years of age, provided that it is accredited that meets the necessary functional capacity to exercise the profession or develop the activities corresponding to his appointment.

And it adds: “The competent bodies of the autonomous communities may establish mechanisms for the statutory staff to take advantage of this retirement as a result of a human resources management plan”.

partial retirement

“It is also included in our Framework Statute in article 26.4 of Law 55/2003, which establishes that you can opt for the voluntary retirement, total or partialthe statutory personnel who meet the requirements established in the Social Security legislation”, adds CESM, which proposes: