Can a MIR R4 perform an unattended watch?

The MIR R4 require the face-to-face supervision of a doctor during their shifts.

Can a MIR R4 perform a shift without face-to-face supervision of a doctor? From the Galician Council of Medical Colleges they denounce this practice, which is still being carried out in some centers even though we are no longer in a state of alarm that could justify the adoption of extraordinary measures. “During the guards The MIR will carry out direct care work in the accredited PACs, but with the face-to-face supervision of the attached doctors,” they point out.

They argue that in emergencies (in-hospital and/or out-of-hospital) patients with all kinds of pathologies are treated, especially in their acute and critical phase, which requires that the doctors who carry out their care work in it have not only the necessary knowledge, but also the ability to establish priorities and make clinical decisions immediately.

In addition, they recall, giving the situation of their community as an example, that in the instructions of the General Directorate of Human Resources of the Sergas dated July 27, 2022 on urgent and exceptional measures aimed at guaranteeing the availability of health personnel at the Points of Continuous Care, in its point 4.4 it says about the performance of guards of the family R4: “The managers of the health areas will promote that the resident staff in training in Family and Community Medicine, fourth year, make shifts at the affected Continuous Care Points together with the family doctor of the PAC object of reinforcement”.



Need for more training staff

Specifically, they point out that said Plan provides that: “In the event that the deficit is in medical personnel, the PACs will be reinforced with MIRs from the specialty of Family and Community Medicine in their last year of training (R4), who will act as doctors of PAC autonomously, but supervised by a doctor. It will be necessary that in these centers there is effectively more than one presence in the corresponding shift. During the months of July, August and September, the R4 MIRs will be available to carry out PAC guard duty, if necessary. In the event that the doctor has to go out for care outside the PAC, the MIR will remain in the center and the Health Emergency Coordination Center will be notified to collaborate while the MIR remains alone in the PAC.

“We must point out that Leaving the MIR alone in a PAC clearly violates the Law on Prevention of Occupational Risksdue to the absence of an assessment of the risks to the safety and health of workers (as an essential instrument for the management and application of the risk prevention plan), taking into account, in general, the nature of the activity, the characteristics of the existing jobs and of the workers who must perform them”, they clarify and add that the face-to-face supervision of a doctor to the MIR cannot be replaced by the telephone collaboration of 061, since the supervision of the MIR must be face-to-face. “The Applicable regulations clearly indicate that the resident who has the right to know the doctors present in the unit in which he provides services, may resort to and consult them when he deems it necessary”, they say.

They explain that in order to provide services as a physician in primary care, it is essential to be in possession of the official title of doctor specializing in family and community medicine, or of the corresponding qualifying certification and, it is evident, that a MIR R4 is not yet in possession of the specialist medical degree. The Resident is an employed professional linked to the Health Institution through an employment contract for training as a Specialist, and her work practice is subject to a defined learning and skills acquisition program which, in turn, must be duly supervised or protected.

“Requiring a MIR (R4) to perform shifts as a medical doctor in a PAC, without supervision, means exposing him to possible criminal liability for said performance in cases of malpractice,” they say.



No possibility of going out

To finish, they consider what they feel: if the objective of the MIR R4 is to train in any type of situation, why can’t accompany the resident to the doctor who makes an exit for care outside the PAC? “This measure violates the right of the MIR to have a tutor/teaching collaborator available in person while they carry out their care work”, they recall and denounce that the administration is not yet surprised that the Family Medicine MIR, or leave after completing their specialty, or that they resign from it even after having obtained a position, judging by the treatment that it has towards these specialists.

In summary, they conclude by assuring that “the bases of the teaching program of the residents are not fulfilled, endangering their training, the quality of care and the safety of professionals and patients.”