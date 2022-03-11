Can a private Instagram account be viewed in any way?

As of today, the only ethical and legitimate way to view a private profile is by becoming a follower of that particular account. To do this, you must first send a tracking request which needs to be approved by the owner of the profile in question.

private mode is an option available exclusively for personal accounts . Unlike Meta’s other social network, Facebook, Instagram’s private or public mode only applies to your own account. If you have a private profile, you can’t set the visibility of certain posts to public; and if you have a public profile, you cannot make the visibility of certain posts private.

In this way, content creators are given control over the reach and range of people who will see their posts. Whether or not they confirm your tracking request will depend primarily on two factors: whether or not they know you, and how much they really value their privacy. There are people who really have no qualms about being followed by strangers, but they just want to have the last word and decide for themselves that follow-up.

For example, there are celebrities who create a public account in which they promote their work and another private account in which they share images that they reserve for their closed circle. Sonado was the case of the singer Rosalía, who, in addition to the profile of the artist that we already knew, a few months ago released her private account in which we could see the most intimate face of the person outside of her character.

Alternatives to view private Instagram profiles

Although this privacy option should mean that your photos cannot leave the circle of followers that you have authorized, it is not surprising that they can end up leaking in various ways.

For example, by performing a simple google search, you can find old posts from a previously public account. These posts are indexed by search engines and may appear in the results. Likewise, some other user may have reposted a private photo or tagged it, which could also end up causing a private post to appear.

If an Instagram user has made their account private, that does not mean that their other social media profiles are also restricted. Perhaps you can find the same publication open on Facebook, due to the interconnection that exists in the Meta, Twitter or TikTok networks (in the case of Stories or Reels).

Of course there is also third party applications that promise to present you with the profile of someone with a private account as an authorized follower would see it, although you can also fall for apps that actually serve to infect devices with malware or ransomware.

Promises from websites and apps such as IGLookup.com, InjectBox.com, PrivatePhotoViewer.com or InstaSpy.net are also not useful in practice, despite promising to do so. We have tried to access a test on a private account that we have created as an example and in the end all of them have fallen into the human verification phase, redirecting us to pages of giveaways, surveys and others.