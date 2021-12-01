Cryptocurrencies are comparable to financial investments and therefore cannot be sold without compliance with the relevant legislation reserved for authorized intermediaries.

Can a website sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies? The question was recently put to the Supreme Court which, with an interesting sentence that will certainly cause discussion [1], expressed a negative opinion. With consequent possibility of undergoing the seizure of the site that carries out this activity in the absence of the necessary authorizations. The reason is quickly explained.

According to the Supreme Court, the online sale of bitcoins, whenever it is advertised as an investment proposal (and perhaps equating this currency with “digital gold”), it is equivalent to proposing a financial investment. This means that the seller must comply with all the conditions and requirements imposed by the Consolidated Law on Finance (the so-called TUF), including the rules on anti-money laundering. Failure to comply with this legislation triggers the financial illegal crime, an offense that punishes anyone who offers out-of-office or promotes financial products or instruments or investment services.

The ruling, which at first sight might appear extremely rigid, formalistic and liberticidal (especially in relation to the current market which sees in the “digital currency” an increasingly widespread form of exchange for the purchase of goods and services), is a consequence of current regulatory framework that equates cryptocurrencies to real ones investments, resulting in financial unauthorization for all platforms that operate online sales.

The EU Directive 2018/43 defines cryptocurrencies as “a representation of digital value not issued or guaranteed by a central bank or public body (… which) does not have the legal status of currency or money” but is accepted by individuals and legal entities as a medium of exchange and is transferable, stored and exchanged electronically. However, “it could also be used for other purposes, such as a medium of exchange, investment, stock products or used in online casinos.”

The Italian legislator also explicitly added the investment purposes.

Well, every time the sale proposal of bitcoin or other crypto is represented as a form of investment, then you have to comply with the legislation on financial products. If this is not done, you are exempt from this obligation.

The Cassation, as it had already done in the past [2], has therefore established that if the sale of bitcoin is advertised as an investment, it is subject to the rules of the TUF (article 91 and following) for the protection of investors, violating whom the crime of financial illegal is committed.

In the present case, the seizure of www.contantibitcoin.it was confirmed as a “customer offer tool”.

The applicant defended himself by arguing that «the mere association of Bitcoin could not be considered a sufficient element to consider the regulatory concept of financial investment applicable to digital gold “. For the II Criminal Section, however, Bitcoin can always be considered a financial product “if purchased for investment purposes”.

The comment in question adapts to a now stable orientation according to which the sale of cryptocurrencies is subject to the regulations of the TUF but only when advertised as a financial investment.

The virtual currency, the decision argues, “when it assumes the function, that is the concrete cause, of an investment instrument and, therefore, of a financial product, must be governed by the rules on financial intermediation (art. 94 ss. TUF ), which guarantee investment protection through a unitary regulation of special law “.



