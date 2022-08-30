Can artificial nanodiamonds made in Israel change the world of medicine?

The nicotine particles in the patches attached to the skin are able to penetrate the body and help to quit smoking, but only because the particles are no bigger than 100 nanometers (each of which is one thousandth of a centimeter).

For other molecules to enter the skin – one of the largest and most accessible organs in the human body – it is impossible for medicinal and even cosmetic treatments to penetrate the deep layers. Because the particles are so small and hard to see, it is equally difficult to determine its exact location inside the body, necessary information to guarantee that they reach the desired fabric. Currently, this information is obtained through invasive and often painful biopsies.

But a new approach developed by researchers at Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan offers an innovative solution to overcome both obstacles. Combining nanotechnology and optics techniques, they have produced nanometric diamond particles so small they can penetrate the skin to deliver various remedies. In addition, they create a safe optical method, based on the laser, that quantifies the penetration of nanodiamonds in the different layers of the skin and determines their location and concentration in the body tissue in a non-invasive way, even eliminating the need to perform some biopsies. .

Nowadays, carbon-based nanodiamonds are made by detonating an explosive in a reactor vessel to provide heat and pressure. Next, the diamond particles must be extracted and purified from the contaminating elements that surround them. The process is quick and cheap, but the nanodiamonds are aggregated and are of variable size and purity.

They can be used as antimicrobial agents thanks to some of their properties, such as size, shape and biocompatibility, which make them very suitable for the development of effective and tailored nanotherapies, including vaccines or drug delivery.

This innovation has just been published under the title “Noninvasive Nanodiamond Skin Permeation Profiling Using a Phase Analysis Method: Ex Vivo Experiments” in the scientific journal ACS Nano by researchers from the BIU Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, in collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering and Kofkin’s chemistry department.

How are artificial nanodiamonds produced?

Artificial nanodiamonds are produced by detonating explosives inside a closed chamber. Under these conditions, the high temperature and pressure cause the carbon atoms in the explosives to fuse together. The nanodiamonds created in the process are small enough enough to penetrate tissues -and even cells- without causing damage.

Like delivery trucks, artificial diamonds can deliver various medicines to intended targets, and their distance and location can be controlled thanks to their diminutive size. The nanoparticle drug delivery approach has already proven its worth in previous research.

The newly developed nanodiamonds at BIU have also been shown to be effective antioxidants. This property ensures that the particles that enter the body are safe and therapeutic.since their chemical properties allow them to be coated with drugs before they are inserted into the body.

The optical method developed by the team allows them to identify the relative concentrations of nanodiamond particles in the different layers of the skin (epidermis, dermis and fat) through a safe and non-invasive detection based on a blue wavelength laser. This is a unique finding in itself because red wavelength lasers are widely used in human medical examination and treatment.

To determine its location and concentration on the skin, patients are briefly exposed to the blue laser beam. An optical system creates a three-dimensional image similar to a photograph, through which optical changes in the treated tissue can be extracted and compared to adjacent untreated tissue using a specially created algorithm.

“This is an important advance in dermatology and optical engineering”says Professor Dror Fixler, director of the Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials at BIU and a member of the research team.

“It could open the door to the development of drugs applied through the skin together with modern cosmetic preparations that use advanced nanotechnology.”

Fixler’s research, assisted by researcher Channa Shapira and others, demonstrates the importance of optical innovation in clinical application.