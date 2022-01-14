Can asymptomatic positives vaccinated with boosters infect? The rules (for them) could change

Is it right to release after five days, even without a negative swab, a person vaccinated with three doses who had tested positive, but has always been asymptomatic? Doesn’t it risk infecting other people even on the sixth day? The Regions have put forward the proposal to “simplify life for those vaccinated with the booster”. Lazio’s councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato, points out: “Experts from Cdc, the United States agency, share this line.”

Omicron, from short hospitalization to reduced quarantine: that’s when to get back to work

Asymptomatic positive with booster: can it infect?

However, the Higher Institute of Health is very cautious: «Experience has shown that most infections, particularly in vaccinated subjects, proceed asymptomatically or with very nuanced symptoms. Not monitoring these cases would limit our ability to identify the emerging variants, their characteristics, and we would not be able to know the clinical status that follows the infection in the different populations (for example by age, vaccination status, comorbidities). Furthermore, it would not make it possible to monitor the trend of the circulation of the virus over time and, consequently, the risks of a detrimental impact on the ability to maintain adequate levels of health care even for diseases other than Covid-19 “.

Lopalco: low probability

Well, having ascertained that the ISS is contrary to the proposal of the Regions, but how likely is it that a vaccine with three doses, positive asymptomatic, after five days from the positive swab could infect another person? Professor Pier Luigi Lopalco, epidemiologist and full professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, makes this analysis: «The risk exists, but as usual we have to make a pragmatic assessment. From a strictly biological point of view, the viral load of a positive vaccine, after five days, can spread viral particles, but the probability that it will infect is very low. The contagion of another vaccinated with three doses is even more unlikely “.

Extend the isolation?

Wouldn’t it be more prudent to prolong the isolation until the person has a negative swab? “In this pandemic phase, of very high circulation, it makes very little sense. How many people are there on the street who unknowingly have a much higher viral load? At this stage it is more important to focus on the sick people. It is now clear that the virus will not be eradicated, thinking about tracking these numbers is illusory, it makes you smile. Concentrating resources on a positive asymptomatic, after five days, vaccinated with the booster, makes little sense. Rather, we promote the use of Ffp2 masks even more forcefully ».

The pads at the end of insulation

In practice, Lopalco seems to say, it makes no sense to chase someone who has a small knife (the vaccine with asymptomatic third dose tested positive five days earlier) and in the meantime to neglect, because the resources are not infinite, who runs with the bazooka or who is injured and must be taken care of. «They don’t make sense – says Lopalco – even the exit tests from the quarantine are an incredible waste of resources, the swab system with such an intense viral circulation could never hold up. The problem is another: we must increase the number of people protected by the vaccine with a third, because for a vaccinated the consequences of the infection are, normally, much less serious “.