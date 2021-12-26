Can Baking Soda Relieve Pain?

According to a recent study, baking soda appears to relieve pain caused by autoimmune diseases and arthritis.

According to a recent study, baking soda appears to relieve pain due to autoimmune and arthritis diseases. Baking soda is a useful ingredient for multiple situations. We make excessive use of it to combat bad smells, to sanitize, to fight heartburn. But there are many other applications, from personal care to cooking.

Its principles are so numerous that we can exploit it in any situation. According to one study, it’s also great for treating autoimmune diseases and arthritis. Let’s see what the researchers of the Medical College of Georgia of the University of Augusta, United States. A sensational discovery which opens new glimpses in the medical-scientific future.

Baking soda for arthritis pain relief

The research carried out by American doctors was published in the journal The Journal of Immunology. Baking soda, according to the study, affects the immune system, greatly helping in the treatment of inflammatory diseases. First tested on mice, then on humans, bicarbonate has given excellent results especially in relieving pain due to rheumatoid arthritis.

Bicarbonate has been found to stimulate the stomach, causing it to produce increased stomach acid, allowing for faster, smoother digestion. At the same time, this ingredient stimulates the mesothelial cells, which cover the organs, to work better. It works as a kind of calming for the organs and does not alarm the body.

People who take baking soda undergo a change in the immune system, activating the cells in the spleen and increasing the levels of anti-inflammatory cells. The same ones found in blood. Based on the study on healthy patients, it was noted that bicarbonate acts positively and with anti-inflammatory effects. This opens up new glimpses of the future for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

This discovery opens new horizons, giving greater confirmations, not proven until recently. It is the mesothelial cells that control the anti-inflammatory signals, not the vagus nerve, a nerve that connects the skull and the heart, as previously thought. At this point, the situation is completely reversed. This could lead to definitive care for inflammatory diseases, such as the various forms of arthritis.