Can baldness be predicted? experts answer

According to a report from CuidatePlus, some people maintain their hair throughout their lives, while others experience hair loss as early as the age of 50. While genetics play an important role in this difference, diseases and environmental factors may also play a role. As a result, many people wonder how to know when they will lose a large portion of their hair before this age.

In terms of prediction, unfortunately there is a high level of uncertainty. However, when there is a reasonable suspicion, especially if incipient alopecia occurs in specific areas of the scalp, there are highly effective treatments to stop hair loss and avoid having to resort to hair transplantation as a definitive solution.

Diseases that can cause hair loss

It is important to differentiate the different types of alopecia and differentiate between physiological and pathological. According to dermatologist Rosa Taberner, there are several diseases that can cause hair loss, such as fungal infections or scarring alopecia where hair follicles are replaced by scar tissue.

It is also worth mentioning telogen effluvium, an increase in hair loss that occurs naturally during seasonal changes, but can be caused by a number of reasons, both normal and biological (such as infection) or psychological.

Accurate and timely diagnosis of these diseases allows their treatment and, in many cases, prevent baldness. However, as Taberner cautions, each disease has its own natural course and the individual characteristics of each patient must be taken into account.

Androgenic alopecia is the main cause of baldness in men and can affect up to 75% of them between the ages of 20 and 40. In women, it may affect up to 30%, especially during menopause or due to hormonal causes.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help prevent hair loss

Experts stress the importance of visiting a dermatologist if you suspect symptoms or have a family history of alopecia. Early diagnosis of androgenic alopecia allows to stop it with effective treatments, whether topical or oral, thus avoiding resorting to hair transplantation.

In terms of lifestyle, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be beneficial in preventing massive hair loss. Proper nutrition, rest and regular exercise are essential.

SuperLike is now on WhatsApp Channels! It is very easy to join this digital community, just give Click here.