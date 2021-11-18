can be confirmed for the 13th day – SOS Fanta

The players more fit must be deployed in fantasy football. Again, with confidence. Because they are doing well, scoring or providing assists. After the latest performances they can put on again, certainly better than the players who have to unlock. They are promoted to the next day, to be deployed after the break after they had done well in the first 12 days.

PASALIC – Before the break it was in a golden moment. On the way back there is Spezia, the Croatian cannot be left on the bench at the fantasy football. To be deployed.

SIMEON – The Cholito was the revelation of the first part of the season, undoubtedly the most in shape of fantasy football. Now there is Empoli, now comes the hardest part: to confirm oneself.

ARNAUTOVIC – He scored 5 goals in 11 games, the start was convincing. Before the break he was in an excellent moment, with two goals in a row. Now there is Venice, it is to be worn.

MCKENNIE – He had become the extra man in Juve’s midfield, the one in the best shape. He will try to start from here, from his race and his entries. Even against Lazio.

FRATTESIS – Another midfielder in great shape, the three goals came from Matchday 9 onwards. He comes from three goals in the last four games, so he can be forgiven the own goal against Udinese. Promoted against Cagliari.

KJAER – He came from good matches before the national teams, for Milan it is a fixed point. When he plays, he is to be deployed: both with and without the defense modifier.

CANDREVA – A high-level start to the season, despite the difficulties faced by Sampdoria. Now Salernitana, to say that you have to put it is taken for granted.

