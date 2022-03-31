Can being under stress cause chronic hiccups? Watch out for damage

Is hiccups an involuntary contraction of the diaphragm, when it is too frequent, chronic, can it indicate a state of stress? Watch out for the consequences, in some serious cases.

Is hiccups an involuntary contraction of the diaphragm, when it is too frequent, chronic, can it indicate a state of stress? Watch out for the consequences, in some serious cases. The stress affects you deeply on our state of health. This works on multiple levels and can even cause chronic hiccups. When the diaphragm contracts, it creates a sort of closure of the vocal cords, breaking your breath.

This mild disorder can be caused by several factors, such as a large meal, alcohol abuse, carbonated drinks, and even a sudden emotion. In some cases, however, if continuous and chronic, it can result from a period of severe mental stress, or from other problems involving the emotional sphere, which can be deficits, depression or disorders. When hiccups become chronic it is a problem, because it causes nervous breakdown, but also wasting.

You may also be interested in → Are you a kind and generous person? find out with the personality test

Chronic hiccups caused by emotional stress

Usually, if the hiccups last for more than a full day, a doctor is referred. The disturbance, in fact, has a short duration, just a few minutes. It rarely lasts for hours. If he makes it through the day it starts to be a serious and nerve-wracking matter. The causes, as already mentioned, can be many:

Jump in temperature

Hearty meals

Alcohol abuse

Consumption of carbonated drinks

Sudden strong emotion

Saliva sucking

Air in the mouth

Mental stress

A long-term ailment could irritate it too the vague and phrenic nerves, which are at the base of the diaphragm musculature. According to recent estimates, men are more likely to develop chronic hiccups than women. Being stressed, tense, anxious and worried could lead to all of these. In some cases, the hiccups are even given by surgery, following a general anesthesia that involved the abdominal organs.

A nuisance that can also be serious and long-lasting

Suffering from chronic hiccups is not a walk in the park, because it is a condition that influences everyday life of a person. This affects the quality of sleep, the consumption of meals or social relationships. In addition, pleurisy of the diaphragm, pneumonia, uremia, intestinal diseases, stomach upset or alcoholism contribute to its development. But are there effective remedies to cure hiccups?

Naturally, this annoyance is destined to disappear, even in its most serious form, which can last for weeks or months, in very rare cases even for years. What is certain is that having a calm pace of life, a serenity of mind and little stress help to normalize the situation. You can put into practice the remedies that everyone knows, such as:

Sip cold water

Swallow a teaspoon of sugar

Bite into a lemon wedge

Keep the breath

Breathe into a paper bag

Bring your knees to your chest

You may also be interested in → Oats: properties, benefits, values, diet, cooking and contraindications

Also, to stop hiccups, there is one particular technique which involves contact with the language. You have to hold the tip of the tongue tight and pull it out with your fingers. Pushing the tongue forward stimulates the vagus nerve. Movement helps reduce diaphragm spasms, which create hiccups. This technique doesn’t always work, especially if the problem is serious, but it costs nothing to try.