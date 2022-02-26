Can Bitcoin work without the Internet?

1 Is Bitcoin a different network than the Internet? Yes, Bitcoin is a network in itself. Many people have referred to Bitcoin as the “Internet of money”, and in a way it is. Bitcoin is not a website nor software executed from a centralized server based on the World Wide Web. Bitcoin servers are managed by their participants, and they store and share information with each other. The difference is that this information is not like the web pages that we visit from our computer or mobile phone, but rather an accounting record of the value transfers that are made within Bitcoin. For this, Bitcoin can use networks other than the Internet to establish communication between its servers and transmit said information. Bitcoin servers, which we will call “nodes”, each store a copy of the ledger or blockchain. This is what is known as a distributed or decentralized accounting record, since the information is not stored on a single server provide to all participants. The blockchain maintained by the nodes is also known as a distributed ledger. Source: Composition by CriptoNoticias. What do the nodes do? The nodes are in charge of comparing the data stored in the blockchain and guarantee that this chain of blocks or accounting record is identical for all, reaching a consensus in this regard.

two Why can’t Bitcoin be used without the Internet? Bitcoin cannot be used without the Internet (currently) because it is the most widely used network for Bitcoin nodes to connect to each other. However, the possibility of using other means of transmission or connection between the nodes is open. Therefore, thinking that the Internet may eventually fall can be an incentive to create new alternative methods, which allow us to connect to Bitcoin and use it successfully.

3 How can I use Bitcoin without the Internet? Blockstream Satellite One of the most stable alternatives, although not as widespread yet, is the Blockstream satellite node. Although satellite Internet services exist in almost all countries, this service is different, since it does not provide a connection to the world Wide Webbut to the Bitcoin network. Its premise is simple: broadcast the Bitcoin blockchain around the world 24 hours a day. All you need is a receiving antenna and weather conditions that are not too unfavorable for the signal to be interrupted. Having a good number of nodes allows Bitcoin to be online around the clock. Source: Composition by Criptonoticias. However, this method does not allow sending information, only receiving it, so it represents a partial solution for the lack of Internet. Blockstream’s satellite has one-way connectivity, as users would not be able to send a transaction for this satellite to forward to other nodes located in other parts of the world.

4 Mesh networks: feasible, but not widely used Another alternative that seems to have some potential is that of Mesh networks. This type of network works with radio waves and devices that must be distributed with a certain territorial proximity, due to its limited range. One of the projects that allows sending Bitcoin transactions without the Internet, but through a Mesh network, is the project TxTenna. This consists of an application that, when used together with the Samourai wallet, allows you to send transactions and receive bitcoins through a small GoTenna brand antenna, a device that fits in the palm of your hand. GoTenna devices are often used in places without phone and internet coverage. Composition by CriptoNoticias. Source: quickshooting / adobestock ;pixabay ; travelwithbender. Bitcoin is limited to mesh networks The problem with Mesh networks is that the expansion of this network depends on its users and the geographical proximity between them, since it works through radio waves with a limited transmission range. If users do not feel they need to use mesh networks, this could increase operating costs and drive projects to commercial failurewhat could have happened with Locha Mesh.

5 How to send bitcoins without the Internet in a creative way Send bitcoin over the radio when there is no internet The two options mentioned above could be the ones with the best technological infrastructure to use Bitcoin, despite their limitations. In parallel, other highly creative ideas for using Bitcoin without the Internet have emerged. In 2019, a developer sent a transaction over the airwaves with some amateur teams, from the city of Toronto, Canada, to the city of Michigan, USA, almost 600 kilometers away. Send bitcoin by postal mail while you do not have Internet Another possibility could be to create a transaction from a wallet not connected to the Internet, and obtain the hexadecimal code that identifies this transaction. This code could be written down on a piece of paper and sent by postal mail to a trusted user, who once receives said mail, enters the code in a wallet and sends it to the network for confirmation. Although there is no risk that the BTC will be lost or stolen, since the transaction would already be created and it would be impossible to alter it, it is possible that the message gets lost along the way and never reaches its final destination, thus preventing it from being sent. to network. My Bitcoin wallet works without the Internet The cryptography of Bitcoin wallets allows transactions to be created and signed without the Internet, which would only be necessary to transmit them to the rest of the network. As we have seen, these methods require the Internet at some point, since the rest of the Bitcoin network and its miners need to know the transaction information to confirm it and reach an agreement on its final status. But it leaves us with the semblance that it is possible, and necessary, to investigate alternative methods to use Bitcoin, as well as create and build the necessary infrastructure to achieve it. The time and effort of those interested will tell.

