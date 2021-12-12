Bitcoin’s hard cap is protected from changes by its incentive structure and its governance mechanism. Entities governing Bitcoin’s set of rules have significant incentives to oppose a hard cap change due to the network architecture, while those wishing to change it have no power over the network.

Incentives

The individuals with the greatest incentive to change Bitcoin’s hard cap are miners. Changing Bitcoin’s hard cap could boost miners’ earnings for a short period of time. However, doing so would negate one of the main reasons for investing in Bitcoin: its scarcity.

The attractiveness of BTC to many investors is its limited and predictable supply. Therefore, miners don’t want to remove the fundamental driver of Bitcoin’s value proposition. While the change would increase miners’ revenue in terms of BTC, it would lead to a catastrophic and permanent price collapse, resulting in a net loss in fiat currencies for the miners.

Miners are more interested in fiat-denominated earnings versus Bitcoin-denominated earnings, as virtually all of their costs (salaries, equipment, and electricity) are paid in fiat. So, if the price of Bitcoin collapses, miners would lose money.

Governance of Bitcoin

The possibility of changing Bitcoin’s hard cap stems from two misconceptions related to BTC as a distributed, consensus-based network. First, there are dozens if not hundreds of different versions of the Bitcoin source code. For example, every node in the Bitcoin network runs software that rejects any improper blocking.

Although many nodes are running the higher version; recent Bitcoin Core, some are still using older versions and implementations; old. Consequently, even if changing the Bitcoin Core source code is; simple, get tens of thousands of nodes to implement such changes & egrave; far more; hard.

Furthermore, miners have no control over the rules of the network. Miners are in charge of creating new blocks and validating transactions. When miners send a new block to the network, tens of thousands of nodes independently verify it, making sure it generates the quantity; of new BTCs, has a legitimate proof-of-work and contains valid transactions. Any blocks that don’t meet these criteria will be rejected by the nodes, so miners have no control over the Bitcoin rule set.

When 95% of miners agreed to increase the block size limit in 2017 in an effort to improve scalability; of Bitcoin, this theory is has been confirmed by reality. Nodes and users opposed the change and forced miners to switch to a scalability method. different.