News

Can Boris Johnson really return to the British government after Liz Truss resigns?

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 5 minutes read

  • Sam Francis
  • Political reporter, BBC News

Boris Johnson

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Boris Johnson announced his resignation last July, although he remained in office until early September.

Boris Johnson, the man pushed to step down as UK Prime Minister by his own government just 3 months ago, has become one of the favorites to return to the post.

Her successor, Liz Truss, foundered in just 45 days and announced her resignation on Thursday, after being forced to abandon most of her political program after scaring the financial markets.

A second term for Johnson would be an extraordinary turnaround even for a politician who has made miraculous comebacks before.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Liz Truss resigned after 45 days as head of the British government.

Johnson’s final months as prime minister were marked by accusations that he had broken ministerial laws by not telling the truth about parties in Downing Street while covid restrictions were in place.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Steve Bannon: one of Donald Trump’s top advisers sentenced to four months in prison when he was in the White House

11 mins ago

Exception regime in El Salvador: activists documented more than 4,000 human rights violations in six months

22 mins ago

Jackie and Onassis’s wedding: the prenuptial agreement and what the couple’s intimacy was like

1 hour ago

What does a head of lettuce have to do with Liz Truss’s resignation? | International

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button