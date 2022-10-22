Can Boris Johnson really return to the British government after Liz Truss resigns?

Sam Francis

Political reporter, BBC News

image source, Reuters Caption, Boris Johnson announced his resignation last July, although he remained in office until early September.

Boris Johnson, the man pushed to step down as UK Prime Minister by his own government just 3 months ago, has become one of the favorites to return to the post.

Her successor, Liz Truss, foundered in just 45 days and announced her resignation on Thursday, after being forced to abandon most of her political program after scaring the financial markets.

A second term for Johnson would be an extraordinary turnaround even for a politician who has made miraculous comebacks before.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Liz Truss resigned after 45 days as head of the British government.

Johnson’s final months as prime minister were marked by accusations that he had broken ministerial laws by not telling the truth about parties in Downing Street while covid restrictions were in place.

Johnson remains under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Committeewhich could, in theory, lead to him being suspended from Parliament or even expelled as an MP.

weighing the idea

Johnson has yet to officially announce that he is running.

Rishi Sunakwho precisely lost the fight for the leadership against Liz Truss a few weeks ago, this Friday exceeded the minimum number of supports (100) among the conservative parliamentarians to be able to be a candidate, for which he is emerging as one of the favorites.

image source, Reuters Caption, Rishi Sunak already has the necessary support among conservative parliamentarians to aspire to the leadership of the party.

The other contender who has announced her candidacy is the minister Penny Mordauntwho came third in the last leadership election.

Another name that sounds for the dispute is that of Kemi Badenochwhich was the surprise in the last race for the position, despite not winning.

Will Walden, Johnson’s former press secretary, told Sky News that the former prime minister is “clearly testing out” his candidacy.

In his last appearance at the control session as prime minister last July, Johnson signed off with a “See you later, baby”.

It could only have thrown a stronger hint that it wasn’t over if it had used another signature line from the Terminator movies: “I’ll be back.”

no need for elections

Johnson won the 2019 general election and, under British law, the party in power can change leaders without having to call a new election.

Truss was chosen by members of the Conservative Party, who will have the last word on the future leader if there are still two candidates left after the parliamentary vote.

One of Johnson’s most loyal supporters, Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, has launched a social media campaign to get the former prime minister back in Downing Street, and dozens of Conservative MPs have publicly voiced their support.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, a leading figure in the Conservative Party, told the BBC he is “leaning” to back Johnson.

The weight of the July crisis

The party’s leadership rules state that candidates must have the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs by Monday afternoon to stay in the race.

No small task for Johnson, considering that 148 of his colleagues came out against him in a vote of confidence in June, followed by the resignation of almost 60 ministerial positions a month later.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Boris Johnson was hit by a wave of resignations in the final days of his government.

The spate of resignations followed the revelation that Johnson ignored allegations of sexual misconduct against Chris Pincher before appointing him the party’s No. 2 in Parliament.

On July 5, two senior ministers resigned within minutes of each other, including then Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who left the government on the grounds that Johnson was “neither competent nor serious.”

Johnson remained in office for two more days before announcing his resignation.

But before the collective resignations, pressure had grown on Johnson over his handling of parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic lockdowns.

Johnson was one of 83 people fined by police for a series of illegal parties, including a birthday party for him.

Those who oppose

Questions about his integrity and personal conduct brought Johnson down. Will parliamentarians who found it unbearable 6 weeks ago find it acceptable now?

MP Roger Gale has said he will resign as head of the Conservatives in Parliament if Johnson is elected prime minister.

Gale, a frequent critic of Johnson, suggested to TimesRadio that other colleagues are threatening to do something similar.

Conservative MP Jesse Norman, who used to be a friend of Johnson’s, said: “Choosing Boris now would be, and I say this after careful consideration, an absolutely catastrophic decision.”

4 Times Johnson Bounced Back

In 1987, Boris Johnson was fired by the newspaper The Times for forging a date, but the following year he was hired by The Daily Telegraph as correspondent in Brussels.

for forging a date, but the following year he was hired by as correspondent in Brussels. In 2004, he was sacked as a minister for the opposition Conservatives for lying about an affair, but a year later he was back in the limelight.

In 2016, he withdrew from his first bid to be Conservative Party leader and prime minister after his close friend Michael Gove also ran, but made a surprising comeback as chancellor in the government of victorious Theresa May.

In 2018, she resigned from May’s government in protest of her Brexit deal, only to return as party leader the following year and win a huge majority in the general election.

Opposition parties have been quick to condemn the suggestion of Johnson’s return.

Labor Party leader Keir Starmer has said the former prime minister is “not fit” for the job.

Scotland’s chief minister, Nicola Sturgeon, called Johnson’s return an “absurd suggestion”.

Johnson has been described as “British Berlusconi” by the Liberal Democrats, who are trying to block his reprieve as prime minister through a motion in Parliament.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Who will be the next resident of Downing Street?

“Johnson has advantage”

The former prime minister has kept a surprisingly low profile since leaving office. He has spoken sparingly in the House of Commons and spent the last few weeks on a US speaking tour before going on vacation.

But as his biographer, Andrew Gimson, points out, Johnson is not the kind of person who has “a life of unblemished darkness.”

If only one candidate gets the necessary votes from Parliament, the fight will be over on Monday itself; if not, the new leader will be chosen by a vote of party members on Friday, October 28.

Polls in the final days of the Liz Truss administration consistently show Johnson as the most popular successor.

Patrick English, associate director of polling firm YouGov, said the Conservative Party is calling for “someone who can bring unity and reshuffle the party to run against Labor leader Keir Starmer.”

“If you ask the members who that person can be, it’s Boris Johnson,” English said.

“If Johnson makes it to the final nomination, he has an advantage.”