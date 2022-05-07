Can California schools limit COVID cases at dances?

Morro Bay High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at its football stadium on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. California schools are now seeing COVID-19 outbreaks after some dances as they prepare for graduation and graduation events. 2022. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Prom season is here, and at least six Sacramento-area schools reported a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in the two weeks following large prom events.

The schools were unable to definitively determine where the transmissions occurred, due to the “high number of overlapping school and social contacts,” according to Sacramento City Unified officials. But health officials said the precautions will help prevent the spread.

Here are some helpful tips that may help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at proms and dances.

Celebrate the dance outdoors

Officials from the California Department of Public Health strongly recommend that events such as prom be held outdoors.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, a professor and chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health, acknowledged that could be difficult depending on the weather.

But “indoor gatherings are at higher risk,” reads the manual document released by the state. “If food is served, please consider serving it outdoors, especially since you cannot wear a mask while eating or drinking.”

“It’s hard to maintain social distance in a meeting like this, that’s not the point,” Blumberg said.

Consultation with providers and staff

Large events require additional resources, such as caterers, waiters, and companies to help set up the venue. Schools can help ensure that providers and staff they work with have protective measures and protocols in place to ensure they prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vendors must wear masks, and must monitor their own health, as well as stay home if they are sick or showing symptoms, according to state recommendations.

Venues should also consider making face coverings available to all attendees, staff, and vendors who request them.

wear masks

Although masks are no longer required in schools or statewide, the state encourages their use at large gatherings like school dances.

Schools can continue to require the use of masks “if local conditions warrant it,” according to the state’s public health department.

And Blumberg acknowledges that students are likely to remove their masks “if they are dancing, gasping for air, or having a snack.”

In general, face coverings are not required when outdoors, but since most proms are held indoors, the State recommends the use of effective face coverings such as KN94 or KN95.

But masks don’t offer the most modern styles, and they may not go well with prom attire.

Two years into the pandemic, there are plenty of fashion options online that can be worn over a surgical mask or KN94 mask.

Students and chaperones can choose from glitter, sequin, or plain black masks to match formal outfits.

Get vaccinated and get your booster

Some schools ask students to present a immunization record or a negative COVID test.

Schools should consider an immunization verification program that requires everyone to participate before entering. The program should not include home testing, where students and volunteers provide their results, according to the state.

“The vaccination rate remains low for young people aged 12 to 17 years. I wish it were better,” Blumberg said, adding that about 60% of Sacramento County teens have both doses of the vaccine.

For students who aren’t vaccinated, it’s likely they’ve already picked up the infection in recent months, when the omicron variant was on the rise, Blumberg said.

Organizers must also consider “appropriate timing of negative test results” to show that attendees are not currently sick with COVID-19. Attendees should have two days for PCR tests and one day for antigen tests.