Can COVID-19 hospital bills be negotiated?

(NerdWallet) – As health insurance companies have rolled back waivers of COVID-19-related hospital costs, a COVID-19 hospitalization could result in a shockingly high bill from health care providers, a new study finds. from the University of Michigan and Boston University.

For people who had private insurance from March 2020 to March 2021 and were billed for a COVID-19 hospital stay, the median out-of-pocket cost was nearly $4,000. Among people with Medicare Advantage, the average bill was about $1,600. This included hospital care and medical services.

It can be stressful to face a high medical bill for something out of your control, especially if a case of COVID-19 temporarily prevented you from working or left you with persistent health problems. However, hospital bills can sometimes be adjusted or negotiated down. Here are some strategies you can try.

Organize your hospital bills for COVID-19

Gather your materials, including all of your bills, your insurance card, and any explanations of benefits you received. Review your hospital bills for COVID-19 and make sure you acknowledge all charges.

“Do you remember having that MRI done?” says AnnMarie McIlwain, CEO of Patient Advocators in New Jersey. (Patient advocates help clients with medical challenges, from finding the right treatment to handling billing and insurance issues.) “Did you really talk to that gastroenterologist? There are often charges on bills that are false, that shouldn’t be there.”

Also double check that each claim appears to have been processed correctly by your insurer. Typically, a processed claim will show a plan discount and allowable claim amount, plus any plan payments if you met your deductible for the year.

“If you don’t see a payment or an adjustment, there’s a chance it wasn’t filed,” says Jennifer Kastner, owner of Patient Advocacy Solutions in Georgia. Your insurance may also have denied the claim, so follow up with your insurer before you start working on a bill adjustment. Nerd tip: An explanation of benefits, or EOB, is a statement from your health insurance company that tells you how the company is doing. covering the medical care you received. It is not an invoice.

Ask about financial assistance

If you are dealing with a medical bill that is higher than you can handle, call the hospital billing office and ask if you qualify for financial assistance or financial relief. This is sometimes called charity care.

“The worst thing they can say is ‘No,'” says Caitlin Donovan, a spokeswoman for the Virginia-based Patient Advocate Foundation.

If you plan to apply for assistance, you will need some basic financial numbers. “In general, you’ll want to know how much you make in a year, how much you can afford to pay per year, and how much you can pay up front,” says Donovan.

You can also ask about a payment plan, which will allow you to pay your hospital bill over time. These typically don’t charge interest, so they’re a better option than putting a large medical charge on your credit card or taking out a loan. “You won’t have to worry about medical bills showing up on a credit report, which is not what you want,” says Donovan.

Just make sure you can handle the monthly payment in the long run. “You don’t want to get into a situation where you can’t pay that bill and you end up going to collections, or you end up taking shortcuts in other parts of your life where you really shouldn’t,” Donovan. He says.

cash offer

If you’re in a position to offer a cash payment for a sizeable portion of the balance, give it a try.

“Cash is a word they like to hear at the billing office, and if you’re willing to pay for something quickly and in cash, sometimes they’ll give you a percentage discount,” says McIlwain. I would say 20% [de descuento] It would be a good number to propose.”

That said, McIlwain says that if you feel like the bill seems too high to handle, you probably won’t be in a position to make an 80% balance payment.

appeal in person

If you’re dealing with a bill from a local hospital and need help, see if it’s possible to visit the billing office or billing window.

“It’s much harder not to have compassion for someone when they’re standing right in front of you,” says McIlwain.

If you can’t go in person, do your best to stay calm over the phone. Try to make the person on the other end of the phone your ally in your journey to resolve this issue. Getting upset or angry is a natural reaction, but it won’t help. “They’re more inclined to try to get you off the phone quickly when you’re letting emotion get the best of you,” says McIlwain.

keep good records

Once you start this process, keep track of each step. Write everything down in a notebook or keep a digital document or spreadsheet with a note about every phone call, every letter you send, and every person you talk to (and say). When you send a message through a patient portal, please write it down. The better your records, the more equipped you’ll be to explain how diligently you’ve worked to pay your bill.

Another tip: when you talk to the insurance company, always ask for a reference number.

“These people get tons of calls a day,” says Kastner. “You want to have reference numbers to refer to.”

Hire help if you need it

It may happen that, despite your best efforts, you are unable to resolve a crippling medical bill or find it too overwhelming. A patient advocate may be able to help. This is a person who can make phone calls on her behalf: to her medical providers, the hospital, her insurer, and any other parties that may be involved. Patient advocates typically have experience in areas such as health care, insurance, and medical billing.

Prices may vary for this. Some organizations charge a flat fee, while others charge a percentage of what they save you. The Patient Advocate Foundation is free to patients who have a serious or chronic health condition.

“One of the problems with the whole system is that we’re talking about people who are sick, who are tired, and who are facing new diagnoses,” says Donovan. “And we’re asking them to do a lot of work. So it’s always a good idea to ask for help, whether it’s a family member on the phone call or asking a professional for help.”