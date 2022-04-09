Can Covid be resumed? Between Omicron and vaccines, the truth in these data

In the last week, reinfections from Covid-19 have increased, reaching the percentage of 4.1% of the total recorded cases. The previous week the percentage was 3.5 instead. The data was disclosed by the Higher Institute of Health in its weekly report. The date of last December 6 is the one that has always been indicated as the beginning of the diffusion of the Omicron variant. From that day on, the reinfection risk study highlighted that there was an increased adjusted relative risk (RR) of reinfection, with values ​​well above 1 in some subjects. Precisely in those who had the first diagnosis of Covid between the previous 90 and 210 days, in those not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days, compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days, in women compared to men.

Because women risk more

As for women, the risk of reinfection for them it is greater as it is in a certain sense linked to the fact that there is a greater presence of women in school environments, where an intense screening activity is carried out. Furthermore, it is always women who perform the role of caregiver in the family more frequently than men. A higher risk also concerns the younger age groups, those ranging from 12 to 49 years, compared to subjects with the first diagnosis who are between the ages of 50 and 59, for behaviors and exposures at greater risk than to the age groups over 60 years, and also in health workers compared to the rest of the population. With Omicron the risk of reinfection is 10 times greater than with the delta variant. This is what emerged from the investigation entitled ‘Covid-19 Infection Survey’ and conducted by the British National Bureau of Statistics (ONS). Experts studied reinfections in the UK between June 2020 and March 20, 2022. It was found that since the Omicron variant became dominant, the risk of reinfection was 10 times higher than when Delta was dominant.

It should be remembered that immunity to SARS-CoV-2, both natural and vaccine-induced, decreases over time. Omicron has been shown to be much more capable than other variants of evading the immune system. ONS Sarah Crofts said: “The risk of omicron reinfection is far greater than with previous variants, and those who are not vaccinated are much more at risk of reinfection than those who are vaccinated.” The mortality rate for the population over 12 years of age, in the period 11 February 2022-13 March 2022, for the unvaccinated (39 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants) is about 5 five times higher than for vaccinated with a full cycle from less 120 days (12 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants) and about 12 times higher than vaccinated people with an additional dose / booster (3 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants).

The effectiveness of the vaccine on Omicron

The ISS also notes that the vaccine’s effectiveness in the Omicron dominance period in preventing the diagnosis of SarsCoV2 infection is 47% within 90 days of completing the vaccination course, 39% between 91 and 120 days, and 47% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle, and is equal to 66% in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster. On the other hand, in preventing cases of severe disease it is equal to 73% in vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 75% in vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days, and 75% in vaccinated who have completed the vaccination course for more than 120 days. Finally, it is 91% in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster.