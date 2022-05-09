Can covid cause impotence? – Chicago Tribune

To be a disease of the respiratory tract, COVID-19 causes some very curious symptoms. It can affect the sense of taste and smell, leave patients with discolored toes (“covid toes”), or even cause a “covid tongue”: swollen and bulging.

Now scientists are examining a possible link to a very unexpected consequence of COVID-19: erectile dysfunction. In hundreds of articles, scientists from Europe and North America, as well as from Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and Thailand, have reported a connection between these two conditions.

Estimates of the magnitude of the problem vary widely. In an article by Ranjith Ramasamy, director of reproductive urology at the University of Miami Desai Sethi Institute of Urology, and his colleagues, they report that the risk of erectile dysfunction increased by 20 percent after an episode of COVID-19. Other investigators have reported substantially higher increases in that risk.

When the first patients came to Ramasamy’s clinic complaining of erection problems, “we didn’t think too much of it, we assumed it was psychological or stress-induced,” he said.

But over time, he and other doctors began to see a pattern, he said. “Six months after the initial infection, patients generally felt better but continued to complain of these problems,” including erectile dysfunction and low sperm count, said Ramasamy, who has written several articles on the subject.

Early in the pandemic, Emmanuele Jannini, a professor of endocrinology and medical sexology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, reported a significant link between erectile dysfunction and COVID-19. When he compared men who had gotten sick with COVID-19 to those who hadn’t, he found that those who had been infected were nearly six times more likely to report sexual impotence than those who had dodged the coronavirus.

“Communicating that the disease can affect your sex life is a tremendously powerful message,” especially for men who still refuse to get vaccinated, Jannini said. “The evidence is overwhelming.”

Research from scans and biopsies indicates that the coronavirus is capable of infecting the tissue of the male genital tract, where it can remain long after the initial infection. Scientists say that it is too early to say that the relationship with erectile dysfunction is causal, since many factors, both psychological and physiological, are involved in producing and maintaining an erection. The pandemic has led to social isolation and an increase in anxiety and depression, all of which may play a role.

“Men’s erections are more complicated than people think,” said Dr. Justin Dubin, who co-wrote an article on the adverse impact of Covid on men’s health.

“You need good blood flow, nerves firing and good hormone levels, specifically testosterone,” he said. “But you also need to be in a good frame of mind, and you also need to be excited. If any of these things go wrong, you may have trouble getting an erection.”

In that sense, the pandemic is the perfect confluence of converging factors causing erectile dysfunction, said Joseph Katz, a professor at the Florida College of Dentistry. While researching the effects of COVID on oral health, Katz came across the topic of erectile dysfunction.

Some researchers speculate that erectile dysfunction is more related to the well-known loss of taste and smell in COVID-19 patients, since these senses play an important role in sexual arousal. “It is through odors that the arousal mechanism is turned on in the brain,” three Italian urologists wrote last year in a letter responding to Jannini’s article.

At a minimum, men need healthy blood vessels and good blood flow to develop and maintain an erection. The coronavirus may damage blood vessels and their lining, called the endothelium, as the endothelium binds to molecular receptors that are abundant on endothelial cells.

The vessels may not contract and stretch as needed to allow blood flow to the penis. An injury to the blood vessels can also contribute to more serious complications of COVID-19, such as heart attacks, strokes, and abnormal clotting.

“Our entire vascular system is connected, it’s not an isolated penis problem,” explained T. Mike Hsieh, director of the Center for Men’s Health at the University of California, San Diego.

But vascular problems can first manifest themselves in the sexual organs, because the vessels there are very small. (Jannini calls erectile dysfunction “the canary in the coal mine” for cardiovascular disease.) Erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular disease share risk factors—namely excessive overweight, metabolic diseases such as diabetes, smoking, and older age—that in turn increase the chance of severe COVID-19.

“The penile artery is about a tenth the size of a coronary artery, and when you have a narrower socket, whether it’s plumbing or vascular, that’s where problems are going to show up first, before you even see it in real life.” a larger artery,” Hsieh said.

Erectile dysfunction can precede a heart attack by about five years, he added, and is often an early indicator of underlying risk factors.

“When I see a patient for erectile dysfunction, I don’t just prescribe Viagra or Cialis,” Hsieh said. “I refer them to a primary care colleague or a cardiologist to verify that his cholesterol is in order; his diabetes is under control; to talk about weight management, lifestyle, or dietary changes.”

Erectile dysfunction can point the way to a better diagnosis of long-term COVID-19, Jannini said, or even deteriorating mental health.

“If you have a patient who survived covid and you want to know if they have prolonged covid or not, just ask them how they are doing in bed,” Jannini proposed. “If your sex life is normal, the chance that you have serious prolonged covid is very, very low.”

If left untreated, erectile dysfunction will lead to further complications. Cases of Peyronie’s disease, or plastic induration of the penis, is a condition that causes curved, painful erections as a result of fibrous scar tissue built up in the penis, and orchitis, the inflammation of one or both testicles, have been seen in men who had COVID-19, according to published research.

Men who do not have normal erections for several months are at risk of developing scar tissue and fibrosis, which makes erectile dysfunction more difficult to treat and can even lead to shortening of the penis.

Erectile dysfunction may resolve itself, but Hsieh encouraged men with symptoms to see their doctors, and as soon as possible.

“If you’re having these problems, don’t wait,” he urged. “Overall, we can revive the sex lives of these men.”