Can depression, anxiety and stress be treated with physical exercise?

When Jennifer Heisz She was in grad school, borrowed a friend’s rusty old bike, and ended up redirecting her career. At that time, she was studying neuroscience cognitive but, dissatisfied with the direction of her work and personal life, she began to experience what she now recognizes as “fairly severe anxiety”, As he told in an interview with New York Times Recently. Her friend suggested riding a bike as a respite. Previously unathletic, she enthusiastically took to the route and found that doing so put her mind at ease.

that discovery convinced her to change the focus of her investigation. Now laboratory director NeuroFit at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. study the interplay of physical and emotional health and how exercise helps prevent or treat depression, anxiety, stress, and other mental health conditions. “The effects of movement on the mind are so pervasive and fascinating,” assured.

That idea animates his new book, Move the Body, Heal the Mind, detailing the latest science on exercise and mental health, as well as his own journey from inactivity and serial emotional dips to triathlon training and increased composure. “Research has shown that exercise is extremely beneficial in reducing anxiety. In fact, at the end of each workout, we usually get a brief relief from anxiety, due to the neuropeptide Y, that increases with exercise. Is a resilience factor. It helps calm the anxious amygdala, which is the part of the brain that recognizes danger and puts us on high alert.”

He added: “Over the last few years, with the pandemic, our amygdala has been on hyperalert, causing an almost constant stress response. This stress chronicity it starts to make our minds really fearful and we end up with constant anxiety. The exercise, by upregulating neuropeptide Y, it helps calm the anxious amygdala, reduces fear and hypervigilance, and keeps us calmer.”

Regular exercise can have a profoundly positive impact on depression, anxiety, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It also relieves stress, improves memory, increases sleep quality and improves our mood (Getty Images)

For those who practice it regularly, exercise provides a great feeling of well-being. It makes us feel more energetic during the day, sleep better at night, have clearer memories, and feel more relaxed and positive in the face of life’s challenges. And that’s not all: exercise is also a powerful “medicine” for many common mental health problems. Regular exercise can have a profoundly positive impact on depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). As well relieves stress, improves memory, increases sleep quality and improves our mood. The good news is that we don’t need to be fans fitness to get these benefits. Scientific research increasingly shows that Moderate amounts and intensities of exercise can make a big difference.

“The really good thing is that light to moderate exercise, such as walking, is sufficient. Research from my lab shows that this type of exercise reduces anxiety immediately after your workout and afterwards, over time, if you keep exercising, reduces anxiety even more and for longer. It seems that youus 30 minutes of this type of exercise three times a week is good. Walking, biking, swimming, dancing – a wide variety of activities work. Heisz.

According to the specialist, “we must watch out for really intense exercise and anxiety. If we feel anxiety, we are already under stress. High-intensity exercise is also a type of stress. But our bodies generally only have one response to stress. Then, during intense exercise, we add extreme physical stress to the stress our body is already feeling And it could all become too much Just before the pandemic, she was training for a triathlon and doing a lot of high-intensity exercises. But once the pandemic started, I felt so much emotional stress that I couldn’t finish those workouts. So, I backed off. What I would tell people is that, when they already feel stressed, intense and prolonged exercise may not be the right choice.” Instead, Heisz recommends “Try to do exercise that feels comfortably challenging, so that your heart rate is elevated but not racing. For many people, that would mean taking a quick walk around the park or around the block.”

Does exercise help in the same way against depression?

The reasons why exercise promotes these effects in patients with depression have to do with structural and physiological changes in the brain (Courtesy US National Institutes of Health (NIH))

Several investigations show that exercise can treat mild to moderate depression just as effectively as antidepressant drugs, avoiding the secondary effects associated with these. A study published in the journal of the American Medical Association, JAMA Psychiatry, in 2019, in charge of carmel Choy of the Harvard University School of Public Health, showed that running 15 minutes a day or walking an hour a day reduces the risk of major depression by 26%. Furthermore, the research also showed that maintaining an exercise schedule can prevent relapse.

The reasons why exercise promotes these effects in patients with depression have to do with structural and physiological changes in the brain. The exercise promotes the creation of new neurons, process we know as neurogenesis, that allows to replace those that are no longer functional. It’s worth noting that this process has been observed even in physically active older people, so age is no excuse to substitute the comfort of the couch for some physical activity. It has also been reported that exercise Helps reduce neuroinflammation. Various studies suggest that patients with major depressive disorder have increased activity of several pro-inflammatory molecules, such as tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFα), and the interleukins IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-2R.

Finally, the exercise produces feelings of calm and well-being, associated with the release of hormones and neurotransmitters. Among the best known are the endorphins, some small proteins that have a chemical structure very similar to morphine, and that are produced by our body; that is why we call them “endogenous morphine”. Having high endorphins is very positive for the “happiness” of people, since being similar to opiates they have an analgesic effect and a feeling of well-being, but without contraindications.

“Classically,” he continued. Heisz-depression has been attributed to lack of serotonin in the brain, which is treated with antidepressants. But for some people with depression, medications don’t work well, probably because serotonin is not your problem. Many of us who study depression now think that your problem may be related to the inflammation, which is related to stress. The inflammation begins to damage the cells of the body, which induces an immune response and increases inflammation, which can then enter the brain and affect mood. for those people, exercise can be the medicine they need, Because it helps fight inflammation. In studies, when people who haven’t responded to antidepressants start exercising, they usually see significant reductions in their symptoms”.

A study looking at how often, or how much, exercise is needed to combat depression compared 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per weekwhich is the standard exercise recommendation for physical health, cwith a quarter of that. AND both groups benefited equally. Then, “It seems that the prescription of exercise for mental health is less than for physical health, which is good”, according Heisz.

Giving up exercise for a week can have the same effect on mental well-being as seven nights of interrupted sleep

According to a new study, just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of physical activity is all it takes to lift someone’s mood a bit (Getty Images)

Today, The impact of physical inactivity on our mental state has been revealed for the first time in the Mind Race, experiment carried out by the Japanese brand ASICS in which the regular exercisers paused their normal exercise routines for one week. It was discovered that the impact on their mental state was similar to a week of interrupted sleep, with participants reporting a 23% increase in racing thoughts.

When active people stopped moving, their confidence was reduced by 20% and the feeling of positivity was reduced by 16%. Energy levels also plummeted by 23% and the ability to cope with stress was reduced by 22%. One week later, the subjects returned to their regular exercise routines and all experienced “immediate” improvements in well-being. The brand also found that just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of physical activity is all it takes to lift someone’s mood a bit.

The teacher Brendon Stubbs, researching the impact of movement on the mind, said: “We know that exercise is good for our mental health, but the impact of resting and restarting exercise is less clear. Now, thanks to new technology and the input of thousands of people, we’ve been able to determine how much exercise is needed to have a positive mental impact. This studio it helps quantify the amount of exercise to improve mental health and make it more tangible.”

However, he added that rest is important and that people should take a break when they need it. “This study shows that people’s well-being recovers very quickly after a rest period when people resume regular exercise again.”

