Can Dogecoin be the future of payments?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and has now become one of the cryptocurrencies that have gained a lot of attention this year. Before we dive in how Dogecoin can be the future of payments, we need to understand where Dogecoin stands among cryptocurrencies.

Why consider Dogecoin?

When it comes to cryptocurrencies the first name that comes to mind is Bitcoin, but being aware that Bitcoin is too volatile to be accepted as a payment in everyday services, especially when most companies want to stay away from extra risks. This is where Dogecoin comes into play.

The attention Dogecoin got from some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs, such as Elon Musk And Mark Cuban, is no less responsible for the increased demand for Dogecoin. This year, Dogecoin’s popularity has increased thanks to these two millionaires.

Musk tweeted “Dog to the Moon” and stated that it aims to collaborate with Dogecoin developers for a more efficient crypto, this news led to a 20% increase in the price of Dogecoin.

Many third-party vendors are offering wallet services to businesses that don’t usually have the means to engage government entities.

Advantages of Dogecoin

High liquidity

There is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be generated, unlike many other deflationary cryptocurrencies. This inflation causes the asset to grow, which leaves room for infinite supplies. This will likely change its value over time, but there is already a solution underway.

Fixed issue tokens

A certain amount of coins are minted every year to maintain Dogecoin’s value. They are issued every year fewer new coins compared to the quantity currently available on the market.

Transaction speed

With a one minute lockout interval, Dogecoin has the fastest transaction compared to Bitcoin, which in turn makes it a largely sizable cryptocurrency.

Should businesses start accepting payments in Dogecoin?

Small businesses can start adopting DOGE as a payment in many ways. However, the procedure can be lengthy, sometimes not as simple as with more standard payment methods.

However, it may be worth accepting crypto payments to realize the huge gain in value. Not only that, companies that adopt cryptocurrencies increase the number of new customers.

The advantage of Dogecoin over Bitcoin as a payment

Of course , Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, but accepting it as a payment isn’t as practical looking at the price fluctuation, while Dogecoin is more of a daily cryptocurrency that can actually be considered for transactions.

Transactions made with Bitcoin tend to take a longer time than Dogecoin, which makes it easier for any business accept payments in it.

But above all, the transaction fees taken on Dogecoin are a lot lower than those of Bitcoin .

How can businesses start accepting Dogecoin?

In order to accept payments in Dogecoin, businesses can use a third party payment gateway which will make their work really easier and above all safer.

In addition to this, small businesses can simply create a Dogecoin wallet and use its address to receive payments.

Dogecoin payment gateway

There are many crypto payment gateways available in the market, all of which offer their services which have a number of features and rates. Below are the three best payment gateways to process payments in Dogecoin.

CoinRemitter It is one of crypto payment gateway providing numerous services that are required by any merchant / business today.

Specifically, it provides its services at a very low cost which is around 0.23%, which makes it a more sizable payment gateway by businesses.

It is very easy to use. All you have to do is just integrate its plugin into your website, create a wallet and connect your API to it, and you can receive payments in Dogecoin and also other 7 major cryptocurrencies.

There is also another alteration available in the market such as CoinPayments and NowPayments, which are also great payment gateways that support Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies and their fee ranges from 0.50% to 1%.

Final remarks

The more Dogecoin people have, the more they want to spend on other purchases. Businesses need to make cryptocurrencies a common component in online transactions to be accepted as a form of payment.

DOGE’s view on scalability is still as divided as ever. And a growing number of companies are willing to bet which will become a dominant payment option.

The scalability of the cryptocurrency markets and its general volatility make the whole process a little faster. But things related to it keep changing.

Online businesses are embracing DOGE, but the success of this cryptocurrency will only be proven over time.