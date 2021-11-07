Can Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin? Analysts think not

For years analysts made predictions on Ethereum’s market capitalization, if it manages to overturn that of Bitcoin. However, it seems that these are still only hypotheses. In fact, after a 13% increase in two days, Bitcoin’s market capitalization surpassed $ 800 billion to reach its highest value in 79 days.

During the same period, Ether amassed a 45% gain in two weeks, placing its market capitalization at $ 340 billion. Expectations are therefore quite positive, both for the London hard fork and for the deflationary effect.

Indeed, these two events undoubtedly played a role, but some investors continue to question Ether’s valuation versus Bitcoin’s. Some, including Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, expect Ether to overtake Bitcoin as the largest cryptocurrency.

So let’s see what are the positions of investors and experts and how they will affect the industry.

Ether, Bitcoin and the Federal Reserve

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, also commented on the “challenge” between Ether and Bitcoin. According to him, the bank could keep the asset purchase program a little longer. The reason cited was the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and its potential harm to the labor market.

In particular Kashkari stated: “The Delta variant could discourage people from returning to jobs that require personal interaction, as well as keeping children out of school”.

Consequently, extending the stimulus increases inflationary risk, which increases the attractiveness of scarce assets such as real estate, commodities, stocks and cryptocurrencies. However, the impact of these macroeconomic changes should have the same result on Bitcoin and Ether as well.

Bitcoin in clear advantage?

By comparing some of the metrics of Ethereum you can see if Ether’s 58% discount is justified. The first step should be to measure the number of active addresses, excluding low amounts.

Bitcoin has 6 million addresses that are worth $ 1,000 or more, and 3.67 million have been created since 2020. Meanwhile, Ether has less than half to 2.7 million addresses with $ 1,000. The growth of the altcoin has also been slower, with 2.4 million of those created since 2020.

This metric is 55% lower for Ether, and this corroborates the market cap gap. However, this analysis does not include how much large customers have invested. While there is no good way to estimate this number, measure products cryptocurrency exchange-traded it could be a good proxy. After aggregating data from multiple exchange-traded instruments, the result speaks volumes.

Bitcoin dominates with $ 32.3 billion in assets under management, while Ether totals $ 11.7 billion. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) plays a major role in this discrepancy because it was launched in September 2013.

Meanwhile, Ether’s first exchange-traded product arrived in October 2017, when XBT Provider’s Ether Tracker was launched. This difference partly explains why Ether’s total is 64% lower than Bitcoin’s.

Futures and price gap

Finally, market data should be compared futures. Open interest is the best metric of the real positions of professional investors because it measures the total number of contracts of market participants.

An investor may have bought $ 50 million worth of futures and sold the entire position a couple of days later. This $ 100 million in trading volume does not currently represent any market exposure, so they should be ignored. L’open interest of Bitcoin futures it currently stands at $ 14.2 billion, down from a peak of $ 27.7 billion on April 13.

The exchange Binance leads with $ 3.4 billion, followed by FTX with $ 2.3 billion. On the other hand, open interest in Ether futures peaked about a month later at $ 10.8 billion, and the indicator currently stands at $ 7.6 billion.

Therefore, it is 46% lower than that of Bitcoin, which further explains the valuation discount.

Ethereum: conclusions

Of course we will continue to take care of all the updates on Ethereum.

