Can Ethereum reach $ 10,000 by the end of the year?

The price of Ethereum at $ 10,000 very soon. This is the prediction of analysts and cryptocurrency experts who have revealed the target for the second digital currency.

The latest cryptocurrency rally has seen Ethereum among the protagonists to lead the race. For the first time since the collapse in May, the cryptocurrency has seen prices soar from less than $ 1,700 to over $ 3,180. This demonstrates Ethereum’s ability to significantly increase its share within market capitalization across the entire crypto space.

Ethereum’s journey to its current market position hasn’t been an easy one. The cryptocurrency has been the victim of several forms of criticism from the crypto community, first for its extremely high transaction fees, then due to its slow development in the Ethereum 2.0 version. Furthermore, the emergence of market competitors such as Polkadot, Solana and Cardano made the journey difficult for Ethereum.

Despite these challenges, Ethereum remains a major player in the entire crypto environment, this is well exemplified by the number of decentralized finance and NFT apps that use the Ethereum blockchain.

The running of the bulls for Ethereum

Beginning this year, when the price of Ether was trading slightly above the $ 1,200 mark, analysts predicted that the cryptocurrency would rise above $ 3,000 once investors stopped neglecting ETH. In no more than five months, around mid-May, Ethereum recorded an all-time high above $ 4,300, literally crushing previous forecasts.

After the ups and downs of the summer months that characterized the entire cryptocurrency market, and the recent rise, it prompted analysts to update their forecasts by stating $ 8,000 and $ 10,000 as the price target for Ethereum before the end of the year.

The ETH network intends to challenge the traditional methods used by Bitcoin and plans to use a more contemporary approach where transactions are confirmed in a less energy-consuming way.

Ethereum, unlike Bitcoin, embraces a more effective proof of stake mode of operation, where block validators are chosen randomly depending on the amount of Ether that the block validator checks. This block validation makes the Ethereum network significantly reduce carbon emissions by a value of 99.91%. As such, ETH will be more of a grren technology, something that the crypto ecosystem and the whole world would be ready to embrace.

With these developments in the Ethereum blockchain network, the chances of it reaching the $ 1 trillion market capitalization that Bitcoin boasts today is an achievable dream and would push Ethereum’s value between $ 8,000 and $ 10,000 per coin.

Can Ethereum reach $ 10,000 by the end of the year?

Calculations by crypto analysts on their individual and joint price targets for Ethereum show an upward trend relative to the network’s market capitalization. This is made possible by the growing number of decentralized applications that are constantly being built on the blockchain. DeFi apps, known for allowing cryptocurrency enthusiasts to get results on their cryptocurrency assets as they would if they were using the regular banking system, have also seen the application on the ETH network. This usage has massively grown from $ 10 billion at the end of 2020 to $ 65 billion at the beginning of 2021.

Following the implementation of the planned changes within the ETH network, Ethereum is expected to attract explosive institutional interest. So far, Chinese miners alone are responsible for over half of Ethereum’s mining power. As the months go by, more and more investors will progressively notice the connection and push Ethereum’s value towards and beyond the $ 10,000 price target.

