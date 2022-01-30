Can Europe do without Russian gas?

The energy crisis of recent months and the tensions over Ukraine have relaunched the issue of relations between the West and Russia. An issue that, as far as the European Union (and beyond) is concerned, mainly revolves around gas. Yes, because despite repeated appeals to reduce dependence on Moscow, the Russian gas still represents 38% of the gas that passes through pipelines throughout the EU. And more or less the same share is found in Italy, among the Member States most exposed to turbulence on the former Soviet front. Vladimir Putin knows this and has always played this card on the geopolitical chessboard, as he did for example on Thursday 27 January when he attended an online meeting with some big names in the Italian economy (from Barilla to Enel) in which he proposed cuts to gas costs for our country. On the other hand, the US has announced that it is working to provide an alternative to Europe with respect to the fields in Moscow. Hence the question that hovers in Brussels as in the rest of the Old Continent: can the EU do without Russian gas?

The alternatives

Let’s start from the existing alternatives. In 2021, 22% of imported gas came from Norway, followed by Algeria and Azerabaigian, both with a share of around 9%. The problem, as we have seen in the past year, is these countries “have no additional production capacity”, explains to AFP Thierry Bros, specialist in the European gas market at Sciences Po University in Paris. Thinking of resorting to an increase in production on site is pure fantasy: the Netherlands did it for example in its Groeningen field, causing small earthquakes that have unleashed the anger of the residents.

This is why the only alternative that has any chance of being considered is the import of liquefied natural gas, LNG, which currently accounts for 18% of EU gas supplies. US President Joe Biden has made it known that his administration is working in this direction, both to remove from Putin his main weapon of blackmail against the EU and the European NATO countries, his direct productive interest (the USA are among the global LNG giants). In addition, the head of the White House will host Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the sheikh of Qatar, who together with Australia completes the trio of world LNG giants. “It is mainly these three countries that have the flexibility to produce more or switch to Europe volumes that traditionally go to other markets,” explains Vincent Demoury, head of the international trade association of gas importers GIIGNL.

LNG only a partial solution

Biden’s promises, however, do not convince industry experts. “We cannot replace all Russian gas with LNG”, summarizes Thierry Bros. The reason, writes the AFP, is that ports and regasification plants in Europe (including the United Kingdom) can only handle 19 billion cubic meters per month. They are currently handling around 8 billion cubic meters per month, which means they could require an additional 11 billion cubic meters per month. This would be able to offset most of the 14 billion cubic meters per month that Europe currently receives from Russia.

The problem is that the gas market is very complex, both from an infrastructural and a political point of view. One explains it report recently published by the Bruegel think tank. The study starts from the Iberian Peninsula, which is the main hub for the EU for LNG import terminals, in particular Spain. The region “can import 40 TWh per month” of LNG, but “can only consume 30 TWh”. The rest can be transported to the rest of Europe, but at the rate of 5 TWh per month, or approximately 0.4 billion cubic meters. Then there is the passage via France, which involves other bottlenecks. Without forgetting that “the pipeline system of Central and Eastern Europe is designed to bring imports from the East to final consumers. Despite investments in reverse flow capacity and new gas pipelines – writes Bruegel – if too much gas should come from the West , bottlenecks in gas pipelines could prevent sufficient deliveries to the easternmost parts of the EU or to Ukraine “.

Finally, continues the think tank, “what is technically feasible may not be politically”. If Russia were to turn off the gas taps, “there is a risk that countries with better supplies will not be willing to share scarce gas resources with countries in worse situations. This risk is amplified by the inability to predict duration and severity of any shortages while, in worst-case scenarios, infrastructure constraints would already require anticipated volume movements across borders, “says Bruegel.

Coal and nuclear

For Bruegel, relying on LNG to compensate for a possible stop in Russian gas supplies also collides with other limits, from the number of ships needed to bring stocks to Europe, to the chain consequences on the rest of the world market. One could also think of a mix between LNG and other sources, but for the think tank the only ones that could generate safe energy quickly, given the scarce gas stocks of EU countries, are coal plants, with a consequent increase in emissions. of Co2? and the nuclear ones that are closing, namely the plants in Germany and Belgium. Eventualities that would create further problems also of a political nature.

Another option is to act on the demand side. Plans can be made that “could include the closure of non-critical industries in an emergency scenario”. At the same time, “the reduction of heating in commercial buildings, offices and homes could also be imposed”, and finance incentives for households to promote energy saving. But even in this case, the economic and political repercussions could be severe.

But would Russia cut off supplies completely?

At this point, another question arises: but could Russia really cut gas supplies completely in the event of strong EU sanctions against a possible invasion of Ukraine? “A complete suspension of gas exports remains the least likely scenario,” say Eurasia Group analysts. Such a move “would pose serious long-term risks to Russia’s financial stability and political influence in Europe as the EU would likely respond by aggressively diversifying its energy supplies,” they added. According to Professor Bros, “the Russians have no interest in completely interrupting deliveries”. Aside from Moscow’s interest in having money flowing into its coffers, maintaining some deliveries “would allow it to create divisions in Europe” as it could continue to supply some countries like Germany by cutting others like Poland and Lithuania.

In conclusion, therefore, the experts agree that it is unlikely that Russian gas will suddenly stop arriving in Europe. At the same time, Europe is very unlikely to give up by relying entirely on other sources, such as LNG. If anything, what is at stake here is whether and how to reduce dependence on Moscow not immediately, but in the medium and long term. France, for example, would have a solution, namely the increase in nuclear production, which is attracting more and more proselytes in Europe (and in Italy). Germany, on the other hand, is closing its plants, waiting to double the gas flows from Russia with Nord Stream 2. In the background, the European Commission and its taxonomy, the document that should really clarify where the EU is going.