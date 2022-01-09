Can Germany overcome the pandemic only with obligation?

The Federal Chancellor and the presidents met yesterday, as scheduled Länder, the federal states, our regions. They will do it again on January 24th. It is in this meeting that interventions to stop the pandemic are decided. Which, at the moment, seems to have stabilized: the number of daily infections is among the lowest in Europe but in Berlin they are not calm: Omicron is spreading and soon the situation will be similar to other European countries. It’s just a matter of time.

The scientists gathered in the commission set up by the new federal government try to reassure: the new variant certainly spreads with extreme speed but it seems to be even less dangerous. That is to say, few people have to go to hospital, few need intensive care, few deaths. However, according to experts, attention must remain high.

There was some discussion at the meeting, some presidents complained that government scientists had not proposed concrete measures. They expected more clarity and better defined rules. Thus, beyond a strengthening of the rules adopted up to now, Chancellor Scholz promises, once again, the obligation to vaccinate quickly.

This is the main difference with the previous government: a communication that has become more direct, with the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach who attacks the novax with his head down, and the choice to bet almost everything on the vaccination obligation, which is now being presented by much of politics as the solution to the pandemic problem.

There is, however, some doubt about the meaning and appropriateness of this measure. First of all, for the times. Omicron is spreading rapidly and, in addition to the peak linked to seasonality, the number of cases is expected to increase as early as the next few weeks. In fact, the cases are already on the rise. Even if the Bundestag were to work with great speed and if the majority were to hold up (which is nothing but a foregone conclusion), the text could be approved by the end of March. At the moment there is no draft yet and it is not at all clear how the obligation could be made operational. What impact could it have, therefore, on the diffusion of the variant?

The German Ethics Council published an opinion on vaccination requirements last month. Split: four experts voted against the opinion, seven in favor of an obligation limited to certain categories, thirteen for a generalized obligation. But the document says very little about the reasons for the choices, because, prudently, the Council itself has chosen not to publish them, thus preventing a deeper evaluation of the question and highlighting how the question is anything but resolved among the experts themselves.

It is not clear, therefore, how parliament should orient itself. What should the obligation actually consist of? In the first two doses or even in the booster? Or better understand also the third and probably also the fourth dose? Because it is now evident – the Federal Government itself reminds us – that after a few months the immune effectiveness of the vaccine tends to decrease. And moreover, if the vaccine avoids hospitalizations because vaccinated people usually undergo a much lighter course of the disease, it is not certain that the number of cases will decrease, on the contrary. But once the obligation is introduced, would new containment measures be constitutionally acceptable? Is there not a risk that the Federal Constitutional Court could intervene to limit the obligation or containment because the validity of both measures would be disproportionate? And again: what vaccines will be allowed for the obligation? Will the right to choose the vaccine be retained? Which categories of people should be excluded?

The feeling, in repeatedly hearing the Chancellor reiterate his choice in favor of the introduction of the vaccination obligation, is that the Federal Chancellery has no intention of modifying the perspective of the problem in the least. Above all on the health level: after the pandemic, health care will have to be completely rethought, certainly in its digital dimension – here Germany has highlighted enormous gaps – but also as a universal right. Criticalities emerged in the management of personnel, with very low salaries, which also led to the reduction of intensive care beds, materially present but which cannot be used due to lack of personnel. This is not just a number among the many of the pandemic but represents the red line that must not be overcome since 2020 and which legitimizes the restrictions on social life adopted up to now. And there is no trace of all this in the arguments of the Chancellor as well as of the Government. More courage was perhaps to be expected from the new government.