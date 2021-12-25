Can Gravenberch leave as early as January? Juve at the window, but Ajax asks for 40 million

Talent, quality and personality. Ryan Gravenberch He is one of the most interesting players on the international scene: midfielder born in 2022, the nineteen year old from Ajax is another of the players pulled out of the lancers’ nursery. The talent scouts from half of Europe have been moving for some time to follow the midfielder born in Amsterdam but originally from Suriname, whose contract expires in 2023.

Nineteen years old, but already 60 Eredivisie appearances: at least 40 million are needed for Gravenberch

The curriculum, despite the young age, begins to be interesting: 18 seasonal matches to date with 1,388 minutes played, 6 Champions League matches for a total of 25 matches in the first half of the season alone. On the other hand, he has collected 60 appearances in the league since his debut with the lancers in September 2019: he still scores little – 10 goals in 86 matches overall -, but given his age there is no shortage of room for improvement.

Physicality and quality, Juventus likes Gravenberch. On the midfielder also Barcelona and United

Already in the Raiola team, the Dutch midfielder likes Juventus: the Dutch certainly will not give discounts, at least 40 million euros are needed to be able to enter into negotiations. The contenders, however, could shift the balance, it will not be easy for the bianconeri to play against Barcelona and Manchester United.