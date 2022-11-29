Can happiness be measured with data?

Aristotle said that happinesstranslation of the Greek term eudaimonia) it is an end that all the people in their life seek, although it is difficult to agree on its definition. The philosopher Simone de Beauvoir came to affirm in this regard that “happy people have no history”, implying that problems and difficulties are inherent to existence and give consistency to who we are. Hannah Arendt, for her part, considered that well-being could not be separated from social participation: «No one can be happy without participating in public happiness, no one can be free without the experience of public freedom and, finally, no one can be happy or free without getting involved and being part of the political power». Be that as it may, and understanding that the visions are heterogeneous, it seems that there is a broad consensus: for most people, happiness stands as a desirable goal.

Taking into account the importance of this feeling of fullness, world organizations, governments and entities have been working for some time to quantify this parameter and improve its levels. This 2022, in fact, is fulfilled the tenth anniversary of the World Happiness Report (WHR), created by the United Nations. In this document, where a classification of 150 countries is elaborated, happiness is measured using six variables: healthy life expectancy, income, freedom, trust in the government, social support and generosity. Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands are at the top, while Afghanistan, Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana are at the bottom. Spain, on the other hand, is ranked number 29.

Does years since the validity of the gross domestic product (GDP) began to be questioned to measure the progress of nations and social welfare. After all, who decides that these are the indicators – parameters that respond to a host of economic interests – that reveal a greater degree of satisfaction with one’s life? In any case, there are many countries that for some time now have begun to focus their policies on well-being. The best known is Bhutan, which has a Gross Inner Happiness scale as a measure of progress. His government, in which there is a Ministry of Happiness, asks the population how they feel and what things make their lives worthwhile. In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled in 2019 some budgets based on well-being and happiness, with objectives such as a reduction in child poverty, an improvement in mental health, a defense of the rights of indigenous peoples, a search for an economy free of fossil fuels and the achievement of technological hygiene measures. It does not seem that they have done badly: this country ranks tenth in the WHR.

in his book In defense of unhappiness (Destiny), Alejandro Cencerrado, a physicist and analyst at the Happiness Institute in Copenhagen, takes a daily tour of his happiness over the past 16 years, establishing a score from zero to ten depending on the events that have occurred and his feelings about it. The key is simple: he asks himself at the end of the day if we would like today to be repeated tomorrow. If the answer is affirmative, the physicist would estimate a score greater than five; if it is negative, less. The reading hides a clear conclusion: Being unhappy is inevitable and necessary, and we shouldn’t try to “be okay” all the time.. Negative emotions are also important, since they make us evolve to other states.

Cencerrado also considers that progress cannot be measured taking into account only parameters such as GDP, productivity or unemployment, since these are factors with which it is not possible to know what affects people’s well-being. Loneliness would be situated, in his opinion, the most influential factor in the happiness of individuals and of society as a whole. Precisely, one of the measures to know the degree of loneliness of someone is quite simple. It would consist of asking him a question: in a problematic situation, Would that person have someone who could help them? There are already initiatives to reduce levels of loneliness. This is the case in Denmark, where more and more buildings are being built with large common areas where you can interact.

In any case, it should not be forgotten that in today’s society the happiness industry earns millions of euros every year: positive psychology, focused on the fact that everything we think and feel can be shaped to suit our interests, and with the insistence on eradicating negative feelings from our lives, generates profits for a small sector, but frustration, impotence and restlessness to another. Thus, exacerbated individualism becomes the main winner of some reductionist theories that do not take into account the relevance of social conditions in the construction of well-being.