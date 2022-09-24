Can he be a gay actor?









Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Jacob Elordi, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Evans, George Mackay, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Golding... The list of possible candidates to take over from Daniel Craig and play James Bond is growing. Different profiles and different styles of men who do not have the same popular support. The debate is on the street. Does the new 007 have to maintain the way of being of the previous ones? Many brand the classic agent with a license to kill as a sexual predator, something that is now not seen with good eyes. The action heroes of the 21st century are not just tough guys with no feelings, no emotions. The profile has changed a lot, taking a 180º turn that is in line with changes in society. The man in the street has evolved and the protagonists of the movies too. But are we ready to see a James Bond who breaks the mold?

The James Bond of the 21st century Since Daniel Craig announced that he was leaving 007, the rumors about his replacement quickly reached social networks. The first names to jump were those of Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill, who have succeeded in action and science fiction films. Then the news began and for the first time there was talk of having an agent with black skin and even a woman, increasingly present in adventure and action films. The name of Idris Elbe he was gaining weight, and he came to take it for granted that it would be him. Cinema and series are making a strong commitment to inclusivity and diversity, opening the profiles of the protagonists of their stories to new models, introducing actors and characters of different race, gender, sex, age…, trying to connect with a broader, younger and more open-minded audience.









Sean Connery opposite Kim Bassinger, the “Bond girl” in ‘Never Say Never’ (1983) RADIALPRESS

007, the most seductive agent In the 007 films, the so-called ‘Bond Girls’ have always played a leading role, a role played by actresses such as Ursula Andress, Grace Jones, Monica Belluci, Halle Berry and Ana de Armas, among other. His characters are part of the main plot, but they are also the excuse to unleash the secret agent’s fame as a conqueror. Therefore the entry of Luke Evans in the lists of candidates is creating debate and controversy. The actor has never hidden his homosexuality and has been seen with his partners, including Spanish Jon Kortajarena. When the temperature of the controversy has begun to rise, the Welsh actor has wanted to enter the social conversation and has spoken with total normality. “I don’t know what the public and fans of the saga think now, and if they care or are concerned about what James Bond does in bed, if I’m honest, I don’t think it’s really important, “he said in an interview with Bustler.







James-Bond | Poster ‘From Russia with love’