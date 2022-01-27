Can I activate Iliad’s FTTH EPON 5Gbps fiber in my municipality?

Just over 24 hours have passed since the announcement of the Iliad fiber and the echo triggered by the offer of the French operator is important and continues to be talked about on social networks. In particular, many are focusing on fiber with 5Gbps downstream and 700 Mbps upstream, which is available – according to official data – in 6 million homes.

Directly on the official page of the Iliad offer, there is a tool that allows you to quickly understand what type of connectivity you are able to reach in your city:

If you put the switch on “yes” to the question “you live in Milan, Turin and Bologna”, the possibility of activating the profile with 1Gbps in download and up to 300 Mbit / s in download is shown;

the possibility of activating the profile with 1Gbps in download and up to 300 Mbit / s in download is shown; If you put the switch to “no”, or if you do not live in Milan, Turin or Bologna, however, you can activate the FTTH EPON fiber with 5Gbps and 700 Mbit / s.

The motivation is very simple but not everyone knows it. As is known, in most of the boot Iliad relies on the Open Fiber network and can use EPON technology (EthernetEpon) which allows the operator to offer a download speed of up to 5Gbps and an upload speed of up to 700Mbit / s.

In the capitals in question (i.e. Milan, Bologna and Turin), however, the public operator has taken over the Metrowen infrastructures which support only the GPON (Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Network), which can be stopped at 1Gbps in download and 300Mbit / s in upload.