Can I be forced to wear a mask on planes, trains and BlaBlaCar on April 20?

This Wednesday April 20 ends in Spain the mandatory use of masks indoors. The good evolution of COVID-19 and the decrease in the accumulated incidence have led to taking this long-awaited measure by the entire population. It is one more step to forget that nightmare that the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

However, the masks will not disappear from our lives, but will continue to be mandatory in some places and recommended in other situations. Although the document in the BOE has not yet been published, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has advanced in an interview in El País where they will continue to be mandatory. A) Yes, Its use will be compulsory in health centers and establishments, including pharmacies, in nursing homes and on public transport.

Use of masks on planes or trains



This affirmation of public transport left in doubt some types of transport, such as all trains or planes. It has been Carolina Darias herself who has cleared up the doubt. “There is no exception in public transport. You have to take them on all of them. By plane, by rail, by bus, by subway and also on boat and inland transport.”

Therefore, from the words of the Minister of Health, it is understood that this Wednesday nothing will change regarding the use of masks in any transport that we use. It doesn’t matter what it is and the distance traveled. It will continue to be mandatory, also in taxis, VTC or BlaBlaCar, as it is passenger transport with a driver.

Some airlines have abolished its obligation



Regarding the planes, Darias has been clear and they will continue to be mandatory. It is true that some airlines have already removed their obligation such as Norwegian or Jet2, but it is understood that on flights within Spanish territory or with origin or destination our country, these will continue to be mandatory.

As for the trains, the situation will be similar. We will have to continue using them as it is public transport, so both in Cercanías routes, as in those of medium or long distance we will have to wear the face mask who has been with us for two years.