Can I have COVID-19 if I tested negative on the home test?

Horton said he’s concerned that many people think tests don’t work when, in fact, they’re a useful tool if you know how to use them. They are ideal for “confirming” the presence of COVID-19, but more information must be taken into account when evaluating a negative test and ruling out the disease.

“I often hear people say, ‘The test is useless,’” says Horton. “What my experience shows is that when you have symptoms, the tests are ‘confirmation’ tests. I think back to those two days when I had so many symptoms. One test was positive and five were negative. There was only one moment when I was more contagious.”

Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech and one of the world’s leading experts on viral transmission, said she learned her daughter had Covid even though a rapid test came back negative. The girl had a fever and sore throat and had been exposed to covid on her gym team.

But the test was helpful in determining that her daughter was not highly contagious, making Marr’s family aware of how to manage the risk. “We knew we had to be careful,” Marr said. “But we didn’t have to shut her down completely. The test told us that the viral load was not high enough to lock her in her room and worry about her giving us all.” So the family wore masks and opened the windows to improve ventilation.

Kristina Kasparian, who works from home in Montréal, believes she got Covid from her husband, who is a primary school teacher. They disagreed when a home test that was done showed a mild positive. But days later, she woke up with tightness in her chest and a sore throat. Her test came back positive, and her husband has continued to test negative.

“It’s great to have this tool, but it’s a very variable photograph over time,” he said.

Mina says that despite the limitations, people can benefit from frequent testing whenever they suspect they’ve been exposed, have symptoms, or want to make sure they’re not infectious before interacting with a high-risk person. She also recommends getting tested before seeing other people again to be sure you’re no longer contagious.