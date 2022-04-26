can i have Covid? The cases

There Omicron variant of the Covid is more contagious than previous variants (Delta), with the result that the

circulation of virus stay high in Italy and in the world. Variant Omicron which has a particularity: it could escape the rapid tests. But what if the quick testmaybe done at home, is negative, but i have appeared symptoms of the Covid? Here are some theories as to why this might happen.

Does Omicron escape the rapid test? The cases

It may happen, for example, that entire families and groups of friends fall ill with Covid because they are infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. The strange thing, however, is that only one or two people in that group of friends or family unit will test positive on a quick test. The rest of the group of friends or family, although symptomatic, are negative.

This means that i rapid tests are unable to detect more Omicron-caused infections than previous variants? This may not be the case, as the latest research shows that i rapid tests work well with both Omicron with either Deltadetecting about 80% of cases confirmed by a positive molecular test.

“Rapid tests appear to work with the Omicron variant and the other variants,” he said Wilbur Lam to HuffPost, professor of Pediatrics and Biomedical Engineering at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia (USA), who evaluated diagnostic tests for the US federal government.

Rapid antigen tests are designed to detect a specific version of a virus. When the variants emerged, scientists wondered if the new mutations might affect the rapid tests’ ability to detect the changing virus, but it didn’t. Most of the evidence suggests that rapid antigen tests work equally well with both the Omicron variant and previous mutations of the virus, such as Delta and Alpha. A study by UMass Chan Medical School found that rapid tests detected 92% of Omicron’s infections and 82% of Delta infections that had been confirmed by a positive molecular test. At present, however, there is not much research on how rapid tests behave with Omicron’s subvariants, such as the now dominant variant BA.2 (Omicron 2), but Nathaniel Hafer an assistant professor of molecular medicine at UMass Chan Medical School who worked on the UMass study, is not concerned: “My impression is that these tests can still detect BA.2.”

Because the Omicron 2 variant is not detected by the tests

Rapid tests, however, are not foolproof, and experts try to explain why there are flaws in detecting the most contagious Omicron sub-variant (BA.2) – these variants are spreading so rapidly that many people are likely to test earlier. that the virus has had a chance to multiply in the body: “There may actually not be a high enough virus concentration in the nose for the test to detect it,” he says Wilbur Lam.

Or, Omicron is more present in the throat than in the nose. In fact, many people have shared their experiences on Twitter about how they tested positive with a throat swab after their nasal swabs produced negative results.

Some experts also suspect that the vaccine can reduce the viral load in the nasal cavities of some people: the immune system may already be active in fighting the virus, preventing replication, so much so that rapid tests cannot detect that virus for which a high viral load is required to determine a positive test.

