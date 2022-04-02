Can I receive stimulus check money in 2022 after filing my taxes?

Savings or purchases, what do you use the stimulus checks for? 0:54

(CNN Spanish) – The United States Government sent three stimulus checks to the pocket of Americans to help them during the covid-19 pandemic. Although Congress has not approved a fourth round of aid, this 2022 certain families could receive a stimulus check.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), as part of the third stimulus check, some families and taxpayers who did not receive the full amount of their third check or received it incomplete can claim it this 2022 through their declaration 2021 tax return, if they haven’t already filed.

Here we tell you who is eligible to receive this support of US $ 1,400 and how you can claim this benefit.

Who can receive a stimulus check in 2022?

The IRS reported that it issued all of the stimulus checks for the third round. However, in some cases, families and taxpayers may not have received the full amount of their third check because their situation in 2021 was different than in 2020.

These are parents of babies born or adopted during 2021, families who add a new dependent to their return or those who have had a significant drop in their income from 2020 to 2021, according to the tax agency.

For parents of babies born or adopted during 2021, they can receive up to $1,400 for each child. This means that families who had a child or adopted after filing their 2020 tax return will receive the money this year, since information about the new dependents will be included in the 2021 return that is filed this 2022.

For families who added a dependent—whether a parent, niece, nephew, grandson, or granddaughter—on their 2021 tax return who was not listed on their 2020 tax return, this benefit of up to $1,400 also applies per dependent.

In the case of people who had a significant drop in their income, these are the specifications to be eligible and receive a stimulus check of up to $1,400:

For taxpayers who had income greater than US$80,000 in 2020, but less than this amount in 2021.

Married couples who filed a joint return and had income greater than $160,000 in 2020, but less than this amount in 2021.

Those who are heads of households and had incomes greater than US$120,000 in 2020, but less than this amount in 2021.

Single filers who had income between $75,000 and $80,000 in 2020, but had lower income in 2021.

Married couples who filed a joint return and had income between $150,000 and $160,000 in 2020, but had lower income in 2021.

Head of household taxpayers who had income between $112,500 and $120,000 in 2020, but had lower income in 2021.

Immigrants in New York ask for equality in aid 3:29

How can you claim a stimulus check this 2022?

If you are eligible in any of the cases mentioned above, you have until April 18 to claim a stimulus check on your tax return or until October 17 if an extension request is submitted.

To claim this stimulus check you must do so through your 2021 income tax return. The IRS says it will not automatically calculate this amount. “In order to claim the 2021 refund recovery credit, individuals must know the full amount of the third economic impact payment, including any payments”plus-up“That they have received,” he explains.

Taxpayers can access their IRS online account to view the amount of their third stimulus check.