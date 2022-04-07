Can I reply to Whatsapp notifications with the Xiaomi Watch S1? When will the Redmi 9 be updated to MIUI 13? the question of the week

As we usually bring you every two weeks, today It’s time to answer the different questions that our dear readers have left us through the posts we have published and even through our main social channels such as Twitter and Facebook.

Of course, and as we always do, We invite you to leave your questions in the comments section for future installments of this series, and you can even do it through our official social profiles. With that cleared up, let’s check out what your top concerns are for this week.

The questions of the week in Xiaomi World

And we are going to start by referring to some questions that have been left to us through our official Twitter profile, which have been only two on this occasion, but we invite you to ask all those people who have any type of question.





The first one is done by our friend Williamwhich asks the following: “Good morning. There is a 128GB Xiaomi Redmi 9C. Do you know when it was released? I knew there was a 32GB and 64GB version from 2020. Do you know anything about the 128GB one?”

@xiaomi_world … Good Morning.

There is a 128gb Xiaomi Redmi 9c. Do you know when it was released?

I knew there was a 32 and 64gb version from the year 2020.

Do you know anything about the 128gb? — William (@wibetaye) April 5, 2022

Well, indeed, as William tells us, Xiaomi offers up to three versions of the popular Redmi 9C through its official website in Spain, pYou can choose 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants with a price that goes from 139 euros of its most basic version to 179 euros of the most performance of all of them.

To tell the truth, we don’t have a specific date when this variant was released, but Xiaomi usually makes this type of movement in many of its terminals in order to offer versions with greater storage and RAM memory in equipment with an adjusted price, so we recommend you take a look before purchasing your next smartphone in case there is a version that better suits your needs.





That said, we move on to the next question that the user asks us Firulais81 and we find it especially interesting: “Good evening. Is it possible to buy the remote for the Mi TV P1? The children have lost the remote and I would like to buy the original. Thank you.”

@xiaomi_world Good evening. Is it possible to buy the remote control for the Mi TV P1? The children have lost the remote and I would like to buy the original.

Thanks – Firulais81 (@Firulais811) April 3, 2022

Well, the first thing Firulais is to thank you for reading us, and as for your question, tell you that, in principle, This product cannot be purchased separately through the brand’s main official sales channels in Spain.but you can always contact the company through its official Mi Stores or even through its official website for these types of issues.

In case you do, There should be no major problem when it comes to getting an official replacement for this product, what we cannot do is guide you about its official price, but they can provide it to you without major inconvenience.

Having resolved the doubts of our Twitter followers, we go with the questions that you have left us in some of our articles, and we begin with two users who have asked us about the functions that the new Xiaomi Watch S1 integrates. The first one is made by the user m_r83 and he asks us the following: “Good afternoon. Does anyone know if WhatsApp/Telegram can be seen/read/heard/replied? I can’t find the information. Thank you!”





Well, here the answer is very simple: yes, you can read messages from Whatsapp, Telegram and other social networks on the smartwatch, but what we cannot do is answer them. We do not know if a quick response system or something similar will be introduced later, but at the moment we cannot interact with them in any way.





And the second question in this post is asked by the user annofinalem, who asks us the following: “Does anyone know if there is an option to lock the buttons to prevent accidental pressing? I can’t find this option.”





Well, in this case, I’m sorry to tell you that no, it cannot be configured via software, either from the watch or from the Mi Fitness application. Yes, tell you that in sports such as swimming, the screen lock is automatically activated to prevent accidental touches, and you can even set a clock unlock pin to prevent things you don’t want from being pressed, so it’s a patch to a feature that hopefully won’t take too long to arrive.

Finally, to close with this round of questions, we go to our friend Adriana, who has doubts about updating her Redmi 9 to the latest version of MIUI 13: “Hello, when will Xiaomi Redmi 9 update 13 arrive? Thank you very much.”





Well, the first thing is to say that, at least initially, Xiaomi has not added the Redmi 9 to the list of official devices that will receive MIUI 13 during the second phase of deployment of this system, but Everything seems to indicate that he will end up doing it, since other similar terminals such as the Redmi 9T are already testing different versions of MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Therefore, in the absence of becoming official, It seems that the Redmi 9 should not be left without this update which could arrive throughout the second half of the year 2022, but we will have to be patient and we recommend that you do not miss our daily news, since we will keep you informed at all times.