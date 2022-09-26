Can I use period blood as a face mask?

Homemade facial masks based on menstrual blood. Yes, you read that right. Now, this “recipe” -to call it in some way-, which has made you frown in surprise (thank goodness that with this anti-aging cream that sweeps Amazon you will no longer have very marked wrinkles), has become the trend beauty that right now is sweeping TikTok.

And it is that, between dances, viral hula hoops that promise to make you show off a wasp waist or facial stickers that are positioned as the star beauty remedy to eliminate very marked expression lines, we haven’t stopped watching many (but many) women under the #periodbloodfacemask take advantage of one’s own bleeding of each month (thank you, cup) to make this beauty remedy that, as they point the tiktokers themselves, not only toget rid of acne and their corresponding trademarks but, in addition, brings luminosity to the skin.

Let’s go, Even rubbing your skin with the best glow oil on the market can’t get that glow! However, to what extent is this true? Does it work or is it a hoax?

As they say, the best way to to corroborate an experience is to put it into practicehowever, taking advantage of the fact that there were still a few days left to be able to do so, we have opted for the option to ask before to some experts so that they could indicate us some of the pros and cons of this technique apparently simple and revolutionary (spoilers: thank goodness we did)

Facial masks with menstrual blood: what is it and how is it done

The truth is that this type of DIY preparation does not have much of a secret. What’s more, unlike Halle Berry’s homemade mask for glowing skin, it only has a single ingredient. You pick up the period with the help of a menstrual cup and instead of throwing it away, you smear it on your face. Let it act for a few minutes and then rinse your face with water. There’s no more.

And, in part, it is this simplicity and its supposed positive effects what is encouraging that more and more users are expectant every month to put it into practice.

It has even been seen that some, with very abundant periods, they kept some of the excess in the mini fridge (yes, the one you use to store cosmetics) to go, after, applying it on the skin daily or weekly. But is it as safe and beneficial as they dictate? This is what the experts say.

Is it appropriate to use period blood as a facial mask?

At first, the theory seems positive. as it dictates Dr. Gema Pérez Sevilla “the menstrual blood may have good components; it is rich in stem cells, it has growth factors and, in addition, it has plasma components, lipids, proteins, zinc, copper, magnesium… which are, in theory, beneficial for the skin”.

However, “there are no studies indicating that these components from the rule can be good for the skin”. The reason is very simple: It is not known to what extent the skin is capable of absorbing these properties..

This boom is born from the supposed positive testimonials of the users, but where there are wonderful statements, there are often negative ones as well. “There are many people who have had a bad experience; has made them worse acne Or simply, they have not noticed anything. The information is biased.

From a medical point of view, the expert clarifies, although menstrual blood is sterile “It goes through the canal of the vagina, where fungi, bacteria and other viruses can live. If you apply that fluid to the skin, you can contaminate it.”

And not only that, those who prefer to store it in the aforementioned mini-fridge, caution! A unless it is stored in a hyper-sterile environmentthe blood can become contaminated and trigger various infections on contact with the skin.

So is it worth trying?

The doctor Perez Seville It is clear: “Although it is true that it is a natural product without cost, since there is no evidence and, in addition, it can be a route of transmission of pathogens… it is not safe to apply this fluid to the skin“.