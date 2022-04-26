Can I watch IPTV on Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo consoles?

The famous multimedia center has an official application in the Xbox Store. Once installed, we can follow the steps to add the IPTV channel lists. There is a long list of addons or complements to see the lists or M3U in Kodi, although we are going to opt for the easiest to install: PVR SimpleClient .

The Xbox family consoles (Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X) are the easiest to play IPTV content. The best way to watch IPTV channels on an Xbox console is by installing Kodi Media Player on the Xbox . By installing Kodi, you can watch all IPTV channels without any problem.

Of course, we will assume that you don’t have smart tv because in that case it would be more comfortable to directly install an application to play IPTV on your smart TV.

Open Kodi

Go to the Addons section

Tap on the “Install from repository” option.

Open the section that says “All repositories”.

Once here, go to PVR Clients.

Within the previous section, select PVR IPTV Simple Client.

We go in and hit Install.

After installing it, click on the Configuration tab and go to where it says “Path to the M3U list”. We look for the path where we have downloaded the IPTV list file and click OK. We restart Kodi, and open it again to start watching IPTV on Kodi for Xbox.

Another alternative to this method is to use MyIPTV Player is a popular IPTV player that is officially available for Xbox consoles. Probably many other IPTV apps for Windows 10 are essentially Xbox compatible as well.

Developer: Vbfnet Apps

Can it be on Nintendo Switch?

The simplest answer is no, but with a caveat: it cannot be seen officially, but it is capable of doing so if you dare to modify the console (although it is loaded on the micro SD, not on the Switch), which adds a risk of rendering it unusable as well as voiding the warranty. This is done by installing Line OSan fork open source Android app that gives you the ultimate Android experience. Having Android TV on the Nintendo console allows you to use the television interface to turn the screen into a Smart TV for all purposes.

Following the steps to install Android on your Nintendo Switch, once again, will open the door to applications to watch streaming television such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or HBO Max, but you can also install Kodi for Android and, following the steps of Xbox to add M3U lists, you can use the hybrid console to watch IPTV.

The best solution to watch IPTV on PlayStation

PlayStation is the most complicated platform of the three families of consoles that we have mentioned, be it PlayStation 4 or PS5. We can use a tool like Plex and also use our smartphone to transmit content from a mobile with Kodi installed. These would be the steps to follow:

We connect our PS4 to TV and Internet

We search and install Plex in the console

in the console We registered and creating a plex account

We install Plex on our mobile (iOS or Android)

We start session on Plex from the PS4 with the same account that we have created

on Plex from the PS4 with the same account that we have created We introduce the code displayed on our mobile

displayed on our mobile We are going to System configuration

We mark the options Camera Roll, Advertise as Server and Network Discovery

Now we can try to transmit any Kodi content from the mobile to the TV connected to the PS4

You will simply have to use Kodi normally to get the most out of it.