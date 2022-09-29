Can intense exercise be worse for our memory? science answers

Scientists have shown many times that physical exercise is essential to enjoy a good mental health. But not only that, they have also studied how sport affects our memory. And it is that, until now it was thought that intense physical exercise was nutritious for our brain. Nevertheless, A study has analyzed that depending on the intensity of the exercisethe results they can be very different.

This is how they valued American think tank at Dartmouth College, who through a study identified that people who did exercise regularly but moderatelythey had a better episodic memory than those who performed more intense exercise. Which means that individuals who performed moderate exercise were able to remember specific events much better, unlike those who performed harder exercise, which caused an increase in spatial memory and could better remember places.

All this indicates that depending on the level of activity that we exerciseour exercise can affect our brain in one way or anotherwhich implies different impacts.

The study collected data from 113 people





Physical Exercise | pixabay



The study, published in Scientific Reports, surprised the researchers themselves since they thought “more intense exercise correlates with stronger memory and better brain function in general.” To reach this conclusion, data from 113 users of FitBit, a smart watch that in addition to monitor heart rate, pick up other health and movement indicators.

After accumulating data for a yearthe participants also answered mental health surveys and performed memory tests. In these tests they were asked to memorize words, short videos, simulate learning a foreign language and remember where some objects were placed.

The results they were totally unexpected when they became aware that those who had exercised moderate activities they had performed better on tests and those who had had a more rigorous and intense exercise.

Still, what is clear is that people who do exercise of any kind have a better memory than those who are sedentary.

