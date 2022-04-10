Can Israel ever get over the Netanyahu era?

Bloomberg — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government has experienced its first (and quite possibly last) coalition crisis. A relatively obscure coalition member, Idit Silman, announced that he was leaving the coalition and thus establishing a Knesset (assembly) tied.

It is somewhat of a surprise that the Bennett administration has lasted this long. His coalition margin (61-59) was incredibly narrow and his reliance on a multiparty coalition of rivals made him too fragile to survive. The triviality of the problem that brought him down was also predictable. Silman resigned due to a disagreement over the enforcement of kosher food by government hospitals during the Passover holiday. This will seem strange to foreigners, but Israelis know that shaky coalitions have often fallen into controversies over kosher I sabbath Sabbath observance superseding more important matters. In this case, the underlying issue is Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to the prime minister’s office.

Bennett has done a good job of leading his coalition of rivals and gave Israelis an idea of ​​what a more centrist government might look like. But he has not been a particularly popular prime minister. Inexperience was a problem. He was not always good at articulating his policy formulation to the public. And, more importantly, he suffered from political blindness: he averted his eyes from Netanyahu (Benjamin “Bibi”).

On Wednesday, Bibi called on additional members of the ruling coalition to defect and form a new government with him at the helm. There is a good chance this will happen. It’s not just right-wingers in Bennett’s anti-Bibi coalition who might be tempted. Ambitious and frustrated centrists (Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s name comes up most frequently) who could give a new Likud government a broader public base may also wish to join.

If no one else defects, a 60-60 split will cripple the Knesset (unlike the US Congress, there is no runoff vote). That would almost certainly lead to a new election in the summer, the fifth in the last four years. Netanyahu will be the Likud candidate; polls show him by far as the leader of the most popular party. He faces three indictments on criminal charges of fraud and corruption that continue to resonate. But those accusations don’t seem as strong as the prosecution thought, and even if he is convicted, he could appeal, prolonging the process as long as he remains in office.

If there is an election, Bennett will likely defer to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Lapid leads the largest faction in the current coalition government and is seen as a successful foreign minister. Lapid would likely receive the support of Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, both right-wing but opponents of Netanyahu. But even if all the small parties that make up the current coalition hold together, his list is unlikely to win an outright victory in a new election.

A new Netanyahu government, narrowly elected, would return to the hackneyed themes of previous administrations.. Bibi supports Trump’s West Bank peace plan, which would leave Israel in strategic control of the borders and limit Palestinian sovereignty to an unarmed mini-state.. That won’t be a big change. At the moment there is no peace process to speak of and the Bennett coalition promises not to be problematic. Netanyahu, however, will presumably try to revive American support for unilateral Israeli measures.

Netanyahu would also raise the temperature of Israel’s disagreement with the US over Biden’s Iran policy. He will not get along with the current US foreign policy team or the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But Republicans will be happy to see him back. There will be pressure on him to embrace Trump, whom he has called Israel’s best friend, though Netanyahu may prefer former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or even the former vice president of Trump, Mike Pence, all of whom remain at the top of his list of preferred presidents.

Netanyahu has been relatively quiet on Ukraine, which would put him at odds with the current administration and key parts of the US Republican Party. In the past, he has viewed Putin as a partner in fighting Iranian influence in Syria and beyond. the effort to prevent Iran from supplying money and weapons to Hezbollah and Hamas. That’s similar to Bennett’s policy, though it’s hard to imagine Bibi trying to mediate the conflict or allowing his foreign minister to call Putin a war criminal, as Lapid is now doing. For now, the balance in the Knesset continues to shift. Israel’s government is now deadlocked on all but the most pressing security issues.

Everything else, from legislation to immigration to addressing a dire housing shortage to reshaping Israel’s foreign alliances in a changing world order, will be put on hold.

The Bennett government took some small steps toward introducing a more secular, centrist, and calmer political climate. He also proved that there is life after Bibi. But 10 months in office (or even a few more months, if there is an election) has been too short for a fundamental change in the way the government works, plans for the future, or speaks to the public and the rest of the world. It is a shame. Israel, after more than a decade under Bibi, needed a change. This one seems to be short.

