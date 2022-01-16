can it be applied to local interventions on balconies?

Talking about superbonus 110% is never easy. There is a big difference between defining this tax deduction from a theoretical point of view and applying it to the many practical cases.

Superbonus 110%: the applications of sismabonus

The art. 119, paragraph 4 of the Relaunch Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) provided for the application of the 110% rate to the interventions referred to in art. 16, paragraphs 1-bis to 1-septies, of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013. I’m talking about the seismic risk reduction interventions that access the seismabonus.

From the year of application of the ordinary seismabonus (2017) up to its enhanced version, many clarifications have arrived in various capacities from the Higher Council of Public Works and from the Revenue Agency itself. Despite these, there are still many doubts regarding some particular applications. This is the case of local interventions and balconies in condominiums.

I talked about it with my colleague ing. Cristian Angeli, our seismabonus expert, to which I asked some interesting questions.

Sismabonus and local interventions

1. The Commission for the monitoring of the Sismabonus has clarified that the 110% deduction is also due in the case of local interventions. Tell us better what it means.

We have to go back about a year. It was March 2021 when the “Advisory Commission for monitoring the application of Ministerial Decree 28/02/2017 n. 58 and the guidelines attached thereto “, in response to a question from the CNI-ANCE, published the opinion no. 3/2021, the forerunner of

“Local interventions” under 110%.

The local interventions are those defined in point 8.4 of the Ministerial Decree of 17/01/2018 as “Interventions involving individual structural elements” and that can solve local problems. In existing buildings, these are often the most frequent cause of damage to people or property.

The Commission, following the question, highlighted that, having been eliminated the performance targets that were mandatory before the entry into force of the DM329 / 2020, “The repair or local interventions, referred to in point 8.4 of the Ministerial Decree of 17 January 2018, are fully included among those governed by the aforementioned art. 16 bis, paragraph 1, lett. i) of Presidential Decree 917/1986 and, therefore, comply with paragraph 4 of art. 119 of the law decree 34/2020 “.

But not always. In fact, the Commission has set important stakes.

Only local interventions aimed at are admissible in the terms specified above “To reduce risk conditions” and has explicitly excluded the case in which the works are aimed at “Modify an element or a limited portion of the structure”, case the latter not included (I cite the Commission again) “Among the interventions indicated in letter i) of article 16 bis of the TUIR and therefore does not benefit from the tax incentives provided for by the seismabonus”.

A very controversial opinion which, as you will remember, created no small disturbance.

Summarizing, and synthesizing, the local interventions allow access to the Sismabonus, even in the super version, when they “improve”, “restore”, “repair” or “strengthen” pre-existing structural elements, such as:

the insertion of chains and tie rods against the overturning of the walls in masonry buildings

the hooping, with any technology, of beams and columns

the strengthening of heavy non-structural elements, such as fireplaces, parapets, false ceilings, etc., or their constraints and anchors to the main structure.

The Commission specified that these types of interventions are “Certainly to be considered eligible for the tax benefits of the” Super sismabonus 110% “.

Sismabonus, local interventions and condominiums

2. In the case of a condominium building, the 110% Sismabonus applies to the common parts. If the intervention also involved private parties, what expenses can be deducted?

The Sismabonus is a tax deduction from which one can benefit from the costs incurred for works carried out on the structural parts of the buildings with the aim of reducing the seismic risk. It can be done with three decreasing levels of effectiveness, as foreseen by the NTC, or through seismic adjustments, seismic improvements or local interventions.

When the building is organized as a condominium, the structural parts that compose it can almost always be classified as “common parts” (the pillars, the foundations, the roof, the walls, etc.) and the condominium is entitled to intervene on them only, intended as a legal entity. This is also the case in the case of minimum condominiums, for which it is not mandatory to open the tax code, and also for buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned by individuals.

In all these cases the relaunch decree, for the seismic efficiency works to be carried out on the common parts, provided for an expenditure ceiling of 96 * n thousand euros.

It is therefore understood that the identification of the common parts of the condominium owner of the practice (construction and tax) is very important.

However, there are also private parts:

If the private parts are affected by the works because they are connected to the main intervention carried out on the common parts, then the absorbing principle applies, i.e. all the restoration costs must be included, 110%, in the ceiling dedicated to the common parts.

If the private parties are affected by the works for different reasons, even within the same contract and the same building title, such as for innovative modifications, then they must be deducted at 50% from the “intrinsic” ceiling of the individual homes.

If the private parts are external to the condominium building, as for example they could be appurtenant cellars, then you can apply the principle expressed by the ruling 806/2021 and “pay” the reconstruction of the same (it would seem) at 110%, also drawing here at the ceiling of the individual homes.

If the anti-seismic intervention involves the private structural parts belonging to the main building, things are a bit more tangled. First of all because you need to know how to recognize them, taking into account the type of structure and the type of intervention that is going to be done. It is not easy.

An example could be represented by a roof slab warped parallel to the transverse walls of a real estate unit inserted in a condominium row building. In this case, the points of view provided by the institutions are a bit confusing.

For the Monitoring Commission the deduction goes to 110%, having written (opinion no. 4/2021) that “Interventions that can be facilitated also include” repairs or premises “carried out on a terraced house”.

Instead, following Article 119 to the letter, the reconstruction of a “private” roof of a terraced housing unit in a condominium, the intervention would seem to be excluded from the Superbonus, since the subjects who can use it are only condominiums, and not individual condominiums …

Yet another Italian-style puzzle.

Sismabonus, local interventions and balconies in a condominium

3. Let’s talk about another particular local intervention: the renovation of a balcony. Is it possible to deduct it at 110%?

This is an even more quirky theme and is one of those which, in order to be understood and correctly placed in the Superbonus, require a little study and interpretation. In fact, so far the balconies, intended as elements projecting from the facade of the building, have never been faced.

We start from an assumption. The facades are common parts pursuant to art. 1117CC, while the balconies do not, because they do not satisfy a “common utility”, nor do they perform a function for the benefit of a condominium other than the owner. Therefore the balconies, with all the structural elements that compose them, except the decorative ones which instead belong to everyone, constitute exclusive parts of the owner of the apartment from which they are accessed and are beyond the competence of the Assembly, which can decide only on the matter. to common things. Jurisprudence is unanimous, or so it seems.

All this represents an important assumption, known to most technicians, which is taken for granted. However, this concept, if included in the Superbonus, deserves some reflection. If it is true that the balcony is part of the responsibility of the individual condominium, how can a local intervention be carried out on it using the 110% Sismabonus? We said before, the Superbonus is reserved for condominiums and not for condominiums … It would seem another bug in the system, which would bring paradoxical consequences on the operational level, as well as embarrassing complications from the point of view of the allocation of expenses.

And it would be just like that, were it not that this assumption is incorrect, since balconies are not always private parts, contrary to popular belief.

I try to explain it.

The Revenue Agency has never talked about it, except in rare cases relating to the facades bonus. After all, the distribution of expenditure goes beyond fiscal matters …. Not even the Civil Code, which treats them indirectly, does not help. Therefore, to frame the argument, one can only rely on jurisprudence. Which, however, should be read well, and not only in legal terms but also in “engineering” terms.

Let’s start with the sentence of the Civil Cassation no. 587 of 2011, according to which the projecting balconies and the related slabs, constituting an extension of the corresponding real estate unit, belong exclusively to the owner of this unit. This ruling reaches this conclusion having assumed that the balconies object of the dispute, from a structural point of view, were “completely independent from the other plans “ and that the same “They do not satisfy a common utility, or even a function for the benefit of a condominium other than the owner of the floor”.

Then we take into consideration another Cassation, among the many the num. 14576 of 2004 which confirms the ownership of the balconies by the owners of the corresponding real estate unit, except to specify that “Since it is a covering separated from the support function, and therefore not indispensable for the existence of the superimposed floors, it cannot be spoken of as an element at the service of both buildings placed on floors above, nor, therefore, of presumption of common ownership of the balcony projecting referring to the owners of the individual floors “.

Finally, the sentence of the Civil Court of Cassation no. 15913 of 2007 which, in line with the others, states that “The projecting balconies … not performing any support function … of the building … cannot be considered … of common property …”

Therefore the jurisprudence seems to affirm that the projecting balconies belong exclusively to the owner of the apartment of which they constitute the extension only if they have no other structural functions and only if they do not satisfy a common utility.

But from an engineering point of view it is never true that a balcony does not fulfill an overall structural function. If only for its weight … So an engineer can demonstrate without particular difficulty that this element is necessary for common use (in accordance with the dictation contained in art. 1117 CC) as it is used to “balance” the internal floor ( common part) and the underlying walls or pillars (also common parts), as well as the upper floors. In jargon it is said that the slab serves to “balance the bending moment” of the floor, to prevent the “torsion” of the edge beam that supports it and to “reduce the eccentricity of the loads” on the vertical elements.

Of course, even in this case there is no general rule, as I always say, each case must be seen individually and studied in the context of the structural unit in which it is inserted. However, it is equally true that, should it be decided to carry out a local reinforcement or renovation of the balconies of a condominium building, these arguments must be brought to light within the practice of Sismabonus, complete with numbers and arguments. If this is not done, if things are left to chance, there is a risk that generalist jurisprudence will prevail and, in the event of checks, we are certainly starting on the wrong foot.