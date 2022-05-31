Can Johnny Depp win the trial against Amber Heard?

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to hog the spotlight international media. The leading role has already left the room and has the actor as the main protagonist, who has decided to imitate one of his most iconic characters.

In full defamation trial against Heard, Depp now denounces having lost projects like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ or the role of Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Animals’ due to his ex-wife’s writing in the ‘Washington Post’ in which he spoke of the abuse he suffered at the hands of his ex-partner.

In one of his interventions, Depp assured that “Captain Jack Sparrow is someone I built from the ground up and certainly put a lot of myself into”. However, that doesn’t mean Sparrow isn’t still into it.

Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow again

Last week, at the end of the media trial against Heard, Depp would stop to greet his fans from the back seat of a car and imitate the iconic character. One of his followers shared the video on social networks and it did not take long to go viral.

In it you see how the fans tell him that he will “always be Captain Jack Sparrow” and he responds with the character’s voice: “It’s still out there somewhere. I see him from time to time. She shows up from time to time.”

Hollywood comments on the trial between Depp and Heard

Faced with a trial of these dimensions with two front-line actors from Hollywood as protagonists, it was to be expected that the world of the seventh art would want give your opinion and decide on a winner of the trial.

The clearest and last to speak has been the actress Eve Green that has been shown in favor of Depp: “I have no doubt that Johnny will come out with his name clear and his wonderful heart revealed to the world,” said Green, who co-starred in Dark Shadows with the actor.