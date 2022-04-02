can lithium decrease the risk? Here’s what the studies say

One study claims lithium could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s-associated proteins in the brain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says cases of dementia are on the rise. About 10 million every year globally. The cause could be increasedage of the population. In fact, age is the first cause ofaging. The consequences are a high cost of healthcare and social assistance.

According to statistical research, delaying the onset of dementia by up to 5 years could reduce the economic impact by up to 40%. Additionally, some research has shown that people suffering from bipolar disorder or depression they would have a high risk of developing dementia. In this case, a study retrospective cohort would have shown that giving lithium-based drugs decreased the likelihood of developing dementia. Care must also be taken because even the use of these drugs can cause a memory deficit up to dementia.

Dementia and lithium: what the studies say

For this reason, lithium is considered a precious metal for brain health. But what is lithium? Lithium has been used for centuries as the best mood stabilizer. Contains properties that help protect cognitive function in patients with bipolar disorders.

Recent research has shown that perhaps it can also be used to protect against dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The results were published in the journal PLoS Medicine.

To develop this study, researchers from the University of Cambridge in the UK accessed electronic health records received from Cambridge Mental Health Services and the Peterborough National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust.

The medical records contained the following information: lost, BMI, ethnicity, if suffering from diabetes or cardiovascular disease, if smokers, marital status and other factors useful for the investigation.

In total there were 29,618 patients under observation. Of these, 548 people had taken lithium, the remaining 29,070 did not. The patients were all over the age of 50; the mean age was 73.9 years. Furthermore, no one was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or dementia.

The results have been incredible. 53 patients (9%) who had taken lithium during the trial period were diagnosed with dementia. While, in the group that did not take lithium, 3,244 patients received the diagnosis of dementia (11,2).

Conclusions

The researchers concluded, therefore, that lithium consumption would lead to a 44% reduction in the risk of dementia. The conclusions were positive, even though the group examined was small.

Precisely for this reason, the authors of the study say not to generalize the results, but to conduct similar studies on a larger number of the population. However, this research would confirm previous studies that had suggested the usefulness of lithium in dementia.

(The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses).