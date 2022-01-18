Can Milan-Spezia be replayed? No, that’s why …

A match will be canceled if the referee admits the technical error. But the term “technical” stops all controversy

Is it possible to repeat Milan-Spezia? It is useless to go around it. Can not be done. And this despite the referee admitting the mistake: hands raised as an apology after the hurried whistle for a foul on Rebic on the edge of the area and the consequent failure to grant the Rossoneri advantage. After, the deluge: that is the goal of Spezia and the protests of San Siro and the Milan universe, until the apologies of the Hague.

regulation in hand – Now, in reality, regulation in hand, we can’t even talk about a goal canceled, because it came after the referee’s whistle. So with the game stopped. And everything that happens “after” is erased. It’s as if it never happened. The mistake was in not granting the advantage but this is a prerogative that falls within the discretion of the referee. In short, Serra could and should have let it go on, but also decided to block the action, as he did. And finally the last question: could the Var intervene? No, because it does not fall within its field of action, in the cases established by the protocol.

no technical error – Serra let off steam in the locker room and again apologized to the Rossoneri for the mistake. But even if the regulation provides for the possibility of replaying the match due to a technical error by the referee, after his admission in the match report, Milan-Spezia cannot be played a second time. Because Serra made an error in the interpretation of the game but not a technical error: the foul on Rebic could also have been whistled. And therefore no violation of the regulation.

