Monte dei Paschi di Siena is much more than an influential credit institution, but it is also part of the Italian banking system, actually representing a part of it, and not only because it is the longest-running bank still in business as well as the oldest in the world (the birth can be dated to 1472 in the form of Pawnshop) but also because in recent decades, in addition to becoming a joint stock company, it has greatly expanded its influence.

However, the past few decades have been particularly complicated for MPS to the point that many are wondering if it can fail.

Recent history

The MPS group, in fact, born nominally after having “landed” on the stock exchange, has begun an expansion work by acquiring control of smaller institutions, such as Banca Agricola Mantovana and Banca del Salento but it is with the acquisition of Banca Antonveneta for a sum equal to 9 million euros, after a complex and chatty negotiation with Banco Santander of Spain, which was the first step in a series of reorganisations, recapitalisations, bad deals and even internal scandals.

Since 2017, the majority shareholder has been the Italian state in what was one of the last “moves” by our country to save the historic bank from further problems, a state that has invested 2.7 billion euros in subsidized loans and 5.4 billion by buying shares of the company, a step that required approval by the European Commission, which several years ago revealed a massive presence of “toxic” securities within MPS for several tens of billions of euros.

Can Mps Fail? Here is the whole truth, attention

After the failed merger with Unicredit, the State can no longer intervene to help save MPS, except by including private investors, even if it will be difficult to fill the “hole” of over 2 billion euros, which currently puts MPS in danger of bankruptcy again.

The majority shareholder, therefore the Italian State has practically “discouraged” the current one in Guido Bastianini and is also putting political pressure to make room for Luigi Lovaglio. These are hectic and difficult days for MPS which may need new extensions to avoid bankruptcy, which seems difficult anyway.



