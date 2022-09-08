Can music be used as medicine?

Through a statement, experts from the Houston Methodist Hospital indicated that most people think that medication and talk therapy are more effective treatments in psychiatry to treat mental health problems and emotions. But, more and more often, doctors point out that the music it can be used as a medicine during a more visceral treatment.

Likewise, for people who suffer from symptoms of depression Y anxietymusic can “fill their hearts, minds and souls and become a lifeline“. The above according to Dr. Second Robert-Ibarraa psychiatrist at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“Grief and depression can hijack the mind and create a sense of not feeling like oneself. Listening to music that has personal meaning can be a way for people to remember who they were before experiencing trauma“, added the specialist to NotiPress.

In this way, this non-traditional approach, known as music therapy, has been shown to have a significant potential to deal with pain, guilt and loneliness. This is because medicine uses it as medicine to treat depression and anxiety in degrees worrying.

According to Kaiser Family Foundationabout a third of adults in state Joined31.6 percent, reported symptoms of depression and anxiety in 2021. This is because during the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, feelings of fear and worry became widespread.

Therefore, the pandemic also did more awareness of the need to have more self-care resources for mental health. Thus, medicine began to use music to influence people’s moods. In some ways, the therapeutic potential of music is not surprising given the central role it has had in art throughout history.

Faced with such a situation, a study conducted at the Houston Methodist Hospital in 2019 found that playing well-known music positively influenced the connectivity of the brain. In that sense, for patients who are recovering from a stroke.

Connecting medicine with music can activate regions of the brain and influence memories, emotions, and decision-making. Additionally, lower heart rate and blood pressure; relax muscle tension; relieve stress and induce a sense of calm. “Music is very catchy because it interacts with multiple parts of our brain. It can help normalize having to be hospitalized in a chaotic space, such as a hospital“, outlined John Head, a board-certified therapist at Houston Methodist Hospital.

