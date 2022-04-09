Can Nergis, Ali Arhan in Mother, who is he: biography, career, Instagram photos and everything about the Turkish actor | Profile | Age | Anne Turkey | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

Since it crossed its borders and reached the screens of different parts of the world, the Turkish soap opera “Mother” (“Anne”, in its original language) has moved the audience to tears; and it is not for less, because the heartbreaking plot that tells the sad life of Meleka girl who is a victim of abuse by their own parent and his stepfather, has provoked all kinds of reactions.

Although Zeynep appears in their life, who finds her in a garbage bag and decides to take care of her, not everything will be easy, because along the way they will meet all kinds of people like Ali Arhan, an investigative journalist who is on vacation and discovers that the teacher took the little girl without authorization, so he decides to blackmail her: if she does not agree to spend a night with him, he will tell about the kidnapping. Although this never happened, realizing that the teacher is willing to do anything to protect the girl, she decides to help her.

The role of this character is played by Can Nergis, who initially earned the rejection of the public for his behavior, but after he decides to support them, the people at home applauded him. Due to the stir caused by his presence in the Ottoman production, we tell you who this actor is.

Ali proposes to Zeynep to be intimate with her so that she does not tell that she kidnapped Melek in “Mother” (Photo: MedYapım / MF Yapım)

13 FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CAN NERGIS / ALI ARHAN IN “MADRE”

Next, the data you should know about this Turkish heartthrob who has stolen millions of hearts.

1. Birth and age

Can Nergis was born on May 27, 1985 in Istanbul, Turkey, and is currently 36 years old.

2. Family

He is the son of a family that owns a business dedicated to the preparation of homemade food.

The actor has been in force in the world of acting since 2011 (Photo: Can Nergis / Instagram)

3. Early years

He lived in Istanbul. As a teenager he was interested in education and after finishing school he traveled to London to continue his studies.

4. His beginnings in modeling

Noticing his bearing and presence, his aunt, a fashion designer, encouraged him to enter the world of catwalks, thus starting his career, despite his family’s refusal.

The eyes of the Turkish actor have fallen in love with many viewers (Photo: Can Nergis / Instagram)

5. She moves to perform as a model

His career as a model began to take off and he had to move to China, where he signed a contract with an agency in that country. He modeled for three years in Hong Kong, time that allowed him to be recognized and called to parade in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

6. New horizons and open a business

Can Nergis opened his horizons and traveled to Thailand, a country where he settled for five years. Also, he opened a restaurant with the help of his father, but had to close it because he received a proposal to return to Turkey.

The actor has stood out for his great versatility to interpret papal roles (Photo: Can Nergis / Instagram)

7. In the world of acting

Back in his native country, he was part of the cast of “Despite everything” (2011), “Dila Hanim” (2012), “Pasa Gönlüm” (2014), “Calles rears” (2014-2015), “Maral” ( 2015), “Sweet revenge” (2016), “Tahin pekmez” (2017), “Mother” (2016-2017), “Börü” and “Operation Wolf” both from 2018, “Yasak Elma”, (2020-2021) “Kagit Ev” and “Mevlana” both from 2021, and “Adanis: Kutsal Kavga” (2022).

8. Languages

The polyglot, as he speaks Turkish, English, Chinese and Thai fluently, and has a basic level of Japanese and Russian.

He likes to enjoy his free time with his loved ones (Photo: Can Nergis / Instagram)

9. Do you have a partner?

Can Nergis is married to the Serbian model Jelena Milosavljevic, whom he married in 2016 in the Netherlands.

10. Children

As a result of the marriage of Can Nergis and Jelena Milosavljevic, their daughter Mila came to this world. The actor confessed that having lived abroad for several years and being a Muslim and his Christian wife have made him see everything in a different way and will make his daughter choose which religion he wants to belong to.

The day the actor Can Nergis married the Serbian model (Photo: Jelena Nergis / Instagram)

11. What do you think of having played Ali in “Mother”?

Nergis said that he liked playing the journalist Ali Arhan, since his grandmother served in that career. So it was very emotional for him.

12. Hobbies

He likes to practice sports, especially water sports, extreme sports, mountaineering, martial arts and horseback riding. Although because of his size, which is 1.93 cm, he was called to belong to the volleyball and basketball team.

He loves being in the sea (Photo: Can Nergis / Instagram)

13. What professional projects do you have?

Can Nergis said that he was about to go to work in the United States in 2012, but it did not happen. “Now I would love to spend a season there with my wife and daughter, about six months, and if we like it, stay and live,” he said in an interview with Ten minutes.

The family of Turkish actor Can Nergis: his daughter and wife (Photo: Jelena Nergis / Instagram)

