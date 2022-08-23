Can OM supporters believe in the arrival of CR7?

What’s next after this ad

YES

He is looking for a Champions League team

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, hardly hides it: he wants to leave Manchester United. This Monday, he was also not a starter against Liverpool (2-1). The Portuguese is also looking to improve his statistics in the Champions League and for that he needs a team that plays the most prestigious of European competitions. The door of many clubs (Chelsea, City, PSG, Atlético, Bayern and others) has closed. By doing by elimination, there are not many stables left capable of welcoming him. Except Olympique de Marseille and Sporting CP, his training club.

Resuscitate the duel with Lionel Messi

For our generation, there is only one real duel: that between CR7 and Lionel Messi. In Spain, when one was at Real Madrid and the other at FC Barcelona, ​​everyone watched not only for direct confrontations, but also for goals and assists. When he left for Juventus Turin, the Portuguese explained that he would like to see the Argentinian in the same championship as him. Today, the Pulga is in France, at PSG… the enemy of OM.

Impossible is not Marseillais

Admittedly, this statement is a little dated, but it comes from the current owner of OM Franck McCourt. ” PSG? We cannot avoid them, so we will have to be able to compete with them. To be champion every year is impossible, but we can aim for it. Apart from PSG, our budget will be one of the three biggest in France. Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar at OM? I imagine many things. I learned a French expression “impossible is not Marseillais.” Nothing is impossible for us! “, said the Bostonian in September 2016. Two of the three aforementioned players play in Paris…

YES, BUT…

The impatriation scheme

In France, there is an impatriation regime. It is a kind of tax rebate made to members who have lived abroad for at least five calendar years and who are recruited by a French company. This rebate, which has existed since 2008, allows you to benefit in France from a tax reduction of 30% on your net remuneration. David Gluzman, a banker specializing in structured finance, explains to us: “ the impatriation regime is when you have not been domiciled in France for tax purposes over the past five years and you are recruited by a French company to work in France. It must not come from a personal initiative, so in the event that CR7 is recruited by OM, we meet these criteria. So you benefit from this scheme which allows you to exempt from income tax the additional remuneration which is linked to a professional activity in France. Firstly, it is capped and secondly, the part of the remuneration which is taxable in France must be comparable to the remuneration which is given for similar functions. In Italy, for example, it is very favorable. It is not certain that it is also favorable in France. Also, it is generally on the impatriation premium that the reduction is made. This is what would compensate for the drop in salary of CR7. I don’t know if OM has the means to give him a fairly heavy impatriation bonus like that “.

A very powerful marketing product

Like Lionel Messi or Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolutely extraordinary marketing product. We also hear that he would reimburse the investment just for the sale of jerseys, which is false. On the other hand, it can attract many sponsors, which would bring money into the Marseille coffers. But again, it’s not that simple. ” The marketing and advertising fallout would probably be slow to be felt. I’m not sure it would be immediate. It is possible, in addition, that the image rights of CR7 would be entirely controlled by CR7, which also makes the operation complicated “, details David Gluzman.

NOPE

A real sports project?

Cristiano Ronaldo obviously wants to do statistics, but what he loves the most is winning trophies. Certainly, on the side of Manchester United, it was not famous, but it will be very complicated at OM. Firstly because OM are in pot 4 of the Champions League and their chances, if only, of coming out of the pools are very low. Secondly because the club coached by Igor Tudor is light years away from being able to compete with this PSG, especially when you see the start of the season. If he ended up far behind Messi, it could be seen as a humiliation.

Financially unplayable

The Portuguese is already a very wealthy man. You could say to yourself that he could lower his salary to live one last exciting adventure in a stadium committed to his cause. But that’s unlikely. Today, he receives 17.4 million euros per year, or 1.4 million per month. It is three times more than the salary of Kevin Strootman, the highest salary of the club. A completely unreasonable sum, which OM is not able to offer. ” The loaded salary, with the French tax regulations, it would be completely delusional adds David Gluzman.

In the eye of financial fair play

It doesn’t stop there. We learned, for a few days, that Olympique de Marseille was in the sights of UEFA and its financial fair play. David Gluzman again clarifies this problem: financial fair play, a new version, slightly renegotiated by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, has become more flexible. It takes into account the effects of COVID, but imposes a certain disguised salary cap. It requires you to keep the payroll to a revenue ceiling. The arrival of CR7 at his current level of remuneration, or even a little reduced, would explode this ratio “. OM would therefore be sanctioned quite heavily by the European body, even if they shed their high salaries to welcome the fivefold Golden Ball.